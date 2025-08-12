NovEx Supply Chain, LLC Ranks No. 1,662 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Every order we ship and every partnership we form is driven by our commitment to be intentional, take initiative, and deliver exceptional results. Post this

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

Built for entrepreneurs, by entrepreneurs, NovEx Supply Chain knows what it takes to scale a business—because we've done it ourselves. NovEx is a fast-growing third-party logistics (3PL) provider with strategically located warehouses in the Memphis, Tennessee metro area and Salt Lake City, Utah, enabling nationwide two-day ground shipping coverage. Operating with the client in mind, NovEx delivers seamless omnichannel fulfillment powered by a custom warehouse management system with lot control and deep integration capabilities. From click to customer in two days or less—NovEx powers fast-growing brands with tech-driven, margin-smart fulfillment that scales with their success. Known for protecting client margins, delivering industry-leading accuracy, and operating as a true growth partner, NovEx serves industries ranging from health and wellness to consumer goods. In 2025, NovEx earned its first placement on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies—a milestone that reflects both rapid revenue growth and an unwavering commitment to service excellence. For more information or to request a quote, visit www.novexit.com.

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

