Novi AI Launches Independent AI Creation Studio Following Brand Upgrade

The launch of the new platform marks the culmination of Novi AI's evolution from a specialized AI initiative into a comprehensive creation platform. To better support its growing global user base and enable more focused product development, Novi AI has officially transitioned into an independent brand.

Originally incubated as part of the iMyFone AI product line, Novi AI has now completed its brand separation. The platform operates independently with its own infrastructure, technical roadmap, and long-term product vision.

"Our transition to independence allows us to focus entirely on how creators actually use AI in real-world workflows," said the Product Manager of Novi AI. "Rather than offering fragmented tools, we are building a unified platform that makes AI creation practical, accessible, and consistent."

Built to Simplify AI Creation

As AI models and tools continue to evolve at a rapid pace, using them effectively has become increasingly complex. Creators often need to manage multiple platforms, interfaces, and generation processes to complete a single project.

Novi AI was developed to address this challenge by bringing essential image and video generation capabilities into a single, streamlined environment. The platform supports multiple leading AI models — such as Veo 3.1, Sora 2, Kling, Nano Banana, and Seedream — within one workflow, reducing friction and allowing users to focus on creative execution rather than technical coordination.

Redefining the AI Creation Studio

With its updated positioning, Novi AI introduces an integrated approach to AI-powered content creation. The platform is designed to deliver a consistent experience across text, image, and video formats, with tools optimized for clarity, speed, and ease of adoption.

Key capabilities currently available on the platform include:

AI Story-to-Video Generator: Transform long-form text—such as stories, novels, fiction or written scripts—into cinematic, animated long-form videos with structured visuals and coherent narrative flow.

AI Video Generator: Convert ideas or images into polished video content through a simplified, end-to-end text-to-video and image-to-video creation workflow.

AI Image Generator: Generate high-quality visuals from text prompts or existing images, supporting rapid iteration and creative refinement.

All features are integrated within a unified workflow, enabling seamless transitions between image and video creation while maintaining creative continuity.

Built on Experience, Focused on Real-World Work

While Novi AI now operates as an independent platform, it enters this new phase with the foundation of a mature and widely adopted product. During its earlier development, the platform supported millions of users across more than 120 countries and regions, providing valuable insight into how AI tools are applied in real-world creative and production environments.

These learnings are reflected in the independent platform through a simplified interface, consistent output quality, and tools optimized for practical use cases such as content creation, marketing assets, storytelling, and collaborative projects.

Vision for the Future

As an independent brand, Novi AI will continue developing its AIGC ecosystem with a focus on usability, reliability, and scalable creative workflows. Future updates will prioritize multi-model integration, creator-focused product refinement, and enhanced storytelling features. The platform will also continue adding tools that make advanced AI creation more accessible across diverse use cases.

About Novi AI

Novi AI is an independent AI-powered creation studio for image, video, and multimodal content. The platform brings multiple leading AI models into a unified workflow, enabling creators and teams to produce visual content more efficiently. Novi AI supports use cases including content creation, marketing assets, storytelling, and collaborative projects. The platform is available globally at www.noviai.ai.

