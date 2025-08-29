NoviSign and Amazon Celebrate Strategic Partnership with a 20% Discount on the Amazon Signage Stick

"Our close partnership with Amazon makes it easy for businesses to turn any screen into dynamic digital signage. This 20% discount is a great way for more companies to experience the benefits of our joint solution." Post this

This special promotion is an opportunity for businesses to get started with a complete, integrated digital signage solution at an even more accessible price. The Amazon Signage Stick offers high-quality performance with features like a quad-core processor and 4K video streaming, while NoviSign's intuitive software and customizable templates make content creation simple.

"We're proud to work so closely with Amazon, combining our digital signage expertise with their trusted hardware to deliver an effortless solution for businesses. This promotion is a perfect way for thousands of additional businesses to experience the benefits of our joint solution and see firsthand how quickly they can transform their screens into dynamic communication tools," said Gil Matzliah, CEO of NoviSign.

KEY FEATURES of the Amazon Signage Stick:

Affordable professional signage: Premier signage performance accessible for a wide range of businesses and applications

Seamless Integration: Pre-installed with NoviSign's software for quick deployment and remote management of content.

Powerful Performance: Equipped with a quad-core processor, 4K streaming capabilities, and high-speed Wi-Fi 6E.

Easy Setup: No technical expertise required. Businesses can set up and run their digital displays in minutes.

Built to Scale: Supports single or multiple screen deployments, making it suitable for businesses with different needs.

Engineered with security in mind: Features secure boot, data encryption, and automatic updates to ensure the system runs smoothly and securely.

To take advantage of this special offer, customers can get 20% off the Amazon Signage Stick by using the coupon code NOVISIGN25 at checkout.

To learn more about the Amazon Signage Stick and explore how NoviSign can transform your business displays, visit www.novisign.com/amazon

ABOUT NOVISIGN

Since 2011, NoviSign has been an industry leader in full-spectrum digital signage solutions. With over 60,000 screens deployed and managed globally, NoviSign's cloud-based digital signage software empowers businesses to remotely create, manage, and update content across any display, tablet, or kiosk. Known for its commitment to simplicity and reliability, NoviSign has helped clients on five continents successfully deploy and manage impactful digital signage campaigns.

With a client base that includes industry giants like Disney, Ikea, Dole, Home Depot, NASA, Nokia, Ferrari, and Papa John's Pizza, NoviSign continues to lead the way in delivering high-quality digital signage solutions that drive engagement and communication.

www.novisign.com

