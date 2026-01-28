NoviSign and Giada Strengthen Their Digital Signage Partnership

NoviSign has expanded its partnership with Giada to deliver a reliable, scalable digital signage solution that combines Giada's Android hardware with NoviSign's cloud-based platform, enabling easy remote management and support for a wide range of use cases worldwide.

TEL AVIV, Israel and SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NoviSign, a global leader in cloud-based digital signage software solutions, announced today that it is enhancing its partnership with Giada, a global manufacturer of digital signage hardware and embedded computing solutions.

The enhanced partnership builds on an existing collaboration between the two companies and focuses on delivering reliable, scalable digital signage solutions worldwide. NoviSign continues to support Giada's latest Android-based digital signage media players through its native Android player, ensuring the software works smoothly with Giada hardware and delivers stable performance.

Together, NoviSign and Giada provide an integrated solution that combines Giada's optimized hardware with NoviSign's cloud-based content management platform. This allows organizations to manage and update content remotely, with instant synchronization across all connected Giada devices.

The joint solution supports a wide range of digital signage use cases, from basic image and video playlists to more advanced applications such as touch interactive screens, social media walls, live dashboards, and sensor-based experiences. It is designed to support both small networks and large global deployments.

"By enhancing our cooperation with Giada, we are making it easier for customers and partners globally to deploy reliable and high-performing digital signage solutions," said Gil Matzliah, CEO at NoviSign. "Giada's Android hardware works smoothly with NoviSign's platform and gives customers a flexible, scalable solution."

"Our close collaboration with NoviSign allows us to stay closely aligned with our customers' evolving solution requirements and to continuously develop products that meet those needs," said Anita Lee, Sales Director of Giada. "By combining Giada's hardware expertise with NoviSign's cloud-based software, customers can easily build, manage, and scale their digital signage networks."

The enhanced partnership highlights both companies' shared focus on reliability, ease of deployment, and strong global support.

ABOUT NOVISIGN

Since 2011, NoviSign has been an industry leader in full-spectrum digital signage solutions. With over 60,000 screens deployed and managed globally, NoviSign's cloud-based digital signage software empowers businesses to remotely create, manage, and update content across any display, tablet, or kiosk. Known for its commitment to simplicity and reliability, NoviSign has helped clients on five continents successfully deploy and manage impactful digital signage campaigns.

With a client base that includes industry giants like Disney, Ikea, Nvidia, Coca-Cola, Hilton, Indeed, and Porsche, NoviSign continues to lead the way in delivering high-quality digital signage solutions that drive engagement and communication.

https://www.novisign.com/

ABOUT GIADA

Giada, a leading AIoT solution provider, is driven by the corporate vision to become the world's leading edge intelligence technology company. To embrace the trends of edge computing and artificial intelligence, Giada provides full-stack edge computing solutions with enhanced NPU and GPU capabilities for enterprise customers across various sectors, including digital signage players, embedded & industrial computers and motherboards, computing modules, AI accelerator cards, and edge servers. Our solutions are applied across various fields such as smart retail, hospitality, entertainment, industrial automation, and public service.

Giada has been certified as a National High-tech Enterprise and a Technologically Advanced Enterprise, and is an Intel® Prestige Partner. With 27 years of deep industry expertise, Giada is recognized as Europe's No.1 digital signage player brand.

https://www.giadatech.com/

