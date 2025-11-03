NoviSign and Perion Partner to Announce Integration Expanding DOOH Advertising Capabilities

NoviSign, a global leader in cloud-based digital signage, has integrated with Perion (formerly Hivestack) to enable seamless programmatic ad monetization. The new integration lets users connect their Perion accounts directly to NoviSign's Ad Widget, combining dynamic content with targeted ads to unlock new revenue opportunities across retail, QSR, healthcare, transportation, and corporate environments.

"This integration represents a significant leap forward for our customers and the DOOH Market," said Gil Matzliah, CEO of NoviSign. "By combining Perion's programmatic advertising network with NoviSign's robust digital signage capabilities, businesses can now unlock new opportunities to monetize their displays while delivering meaningful and engaging content to their audiences."

Seamless Ad Revenue Generation

With the integration of Perion into NoviSign's platform, businesses can transform their screens into revenue-generating assets by displaying targeted programmatic ads. The integration also allows businesses to maintain flexibility by combining ads with other engaging media, such as:

News tickers

Slideshows

Videos

Real-time updates

Key Features & Benefits

Effortless Setup: Connect your Perion account directly within NoviSign's intuitive interface.

Dynamic Content: Display ads alongside customized content for maximum engagement.

Revenue Growth: Monetize underutilized screens with programmatic ad placements.

Cross-Platform Support: Compatible with a wide range of screens and devices.

Performance Analytics: Access actionable insights to optimize ad performance.

Use Cases

The integration is designed to benefit a wide range of industries, including:

Retail: Enhance in-store experiences with a mix of ads and promotional content.

Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs): Display ads alongside digital menu boards and offers.

Healthcare: Use waiting room screens to inform and entertain while generating ad revenue.

Transportation: Provide travel updates and targeted ads to passengers.

Corporate: Deliver internal communications and ads on office displays.

About NoviSign

Since 2011, NoviSign has been an award-winning industry leader, delivering comprehensive and scalable digital signage solutions. With over 60,000 screens deployed and managed globally, NoviSign's cloud-based digital signage software empowers businesses to remotely create, manage, and update content across any display, tablet, or kiosk. Gartner shortlisted and trusted by leading brands worldwide, NoviSign provides an intuitive interface, robust performance, and dedicated support. We are committed to simplicity and reliability, helping clients on five continents successfully deploy and manage impactful digital signage campaigns.

With a client base that includes industry giants like Disney, Ikea, Nvidia, Coca-Cola, Hilton, Indeed, and Porsche, along with a global network of reselling partners, NoviSign continues to lead the way in delivering high-quality digital signage solutions that drive engagement and communication.

To learn more about NoviSign Digital Signage Software, visit www.novisign.com.

About Perion

Perion is helping agencies, brands and retailers get better results with their marketing investments by providing advanced technology across digital channels. Through the Perion One platform, we are making digital advertising more effective by building solutions that continuously adapt to connect the dots between data, creative and channels. For more information, visit www.perion.com.

Get Started Today

Businesses interested in leveraging the new Perion integration can learn more and schedule a demo at www.perion.com.

