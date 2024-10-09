NoviSign Announces Partnership with Amazon for the Launch of Amazon Signage Stick

This collaboration brings together NoviSign's trusted digital signage software with Amazon's powerful technology Post this

Designed for scalability, whether for a single screen or multiple locations, the Amazon Signage Stick offers powerful performance with features like a quad-core processor, 4K video streaming, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

The device also supports quick setup, allowing businesses to connect, configure, and start displaying content in no time, with no technical expertise required.

"We're thrilled to partner with Amazon on the launch of the Amazon Signage Stick," said Gil Matzliah, CEO of NoviSign. "This collaboration brings together NoviSign's trusted digital signage software with Amazon's powerful technology, making it easier than ever for businesses to get their digital displays up and running quickly. We're confident this solution will provide great ease of use and performance."

KEY FEATURES of the Amazon Signage Stick:

Affordable professional signage: Premier signage performance accessible for a wide range of businesses and applications

Seamless Integration: Pre-installed with NoviSign's software for quick deployment and remote management of content.

Powerful Performance: Equipped with a quad-core processor, 4K streaming capabilities, and high-speed Wi-Fi 6E.

Easy Setup: No technical expertise required. Businesses can set up and run their digital displays in minutes.

Built to Scale: Supports single or multiple screen deployments, making it suitable for businesses with different needs.

Engineered with security in mind: Features secure boot, data encryption, and automatic updates to ensure the system runs smoothly and securely.

As digital signage becomes an increasingly essential tool for businesses, the combination of NoviSign's cutting-edge platform with the Amazon Signage Stick offers a compelling, affordable solution that can transform the way businesses communicate.

To learn more about the Amazon Signage Stick and explore how NoviSign can transform your business displays, visit www.novisign.com/amazon.

ABOUT NOVISIGN

Since 2011, NoviSign has been an industry leader in full-spectrum digital signage solutions. With over 50,000 screens deployed and managed globally, NoviSign's cloud-based digital signage software empowers businesses to remotely create, manage, and update content across any display, tablet, or kiosk. Known for its commitment to simplicity and reliability, NoviSign has helped clients on five continents successfully deploy and manage impactful digital signage campaigns.

With a client base that includes industry giants like Disney, Ikea, Dole, Home Depot, NASA, Nokia, Ferrari, and Papa John's Pizza, NoviSign continues to lead the way in delivering high-quality digital signage solutions that drive engagement and communication.

www.novisign.com

Media Contact

