NoviSign Awarded 2024 Digital Signage Honors by Capterra and Other Review Platforms

"Our goal has always been to make digital signage easy and reliable for our customers. These awards show us that we're on the right track, and we're truly thankful for the support from our users." Post this

Industry Recognition Across Key Platforms

The awards from Gartner Digital Markets showcase NoviSign's strengths in usability, customer satisfaction, and overall value. Each platform recognized NoviSign for different facets of its product:

Capterra Shortlist: Spotlights standout products based on a combination of user ratings and popularity. NoviSign's consistent performance and strong user feedback secured its place among top solutions in the digital signage space.

GetApp Category Leaders: Highlights software that excels in ease of use, functionality, value, customer support, and likelihood to recommend. NoviSign's high scores reflect its commitment to delivering features that bring genuine value to businesses across various industries.

Software Advice Front Runners: Recognizes top software solutions that score well in usability and customer satisfaction. NoviSign's high ratings confirm its reputation as an intuitive and efficient platform that delivers on customer expectations.

Customer-Centric Innovation

In addition to these awards, NoviSign's recent accolade as the "Best Digital Signage Software" by TechRadar further cements its leadership in the industry. According to Gil Matzliah, CEO of NoviSign, the company's approach centers around continuous improvement driven by customer feedback.

"Our goal has always been to make digital signage easy and reliable for our customers. These awards show us that we're on the right track, and we're truly thankful for the support from our users. With their feedback in mind, we're excited to keep improving and adding new features that make a real difference for businesses of all kinds."

The feedback from NoviSign's customers provides essential insights that help guide the company's ongoing development. Testimonials from customers have highlighted the platform's ease of use and effectiveness, particularly in sectors like hospitality, retail, and manufacturing, where efficient communication is crucial. With NoviSign's solutions, businesses are enhancing communication through everything from digital menu boards to interactive kiosks.

Join NoviSign's Growing Community

For businesses looking to enhance their digital signage, NoviSign invites new users to start a free 30-day trial and experience the difference firsthand. With NoviSign's cloud-based software, users can remotely manage and update content across multiple screens, all from one easy-to-use interface.

About NoviSign

Since 2011, NoviSign has been an industry leader offering a full-spectrum of digital signage solutions. With over 50,000 screens deployed and managed globally, NoviSign's cloud-based digital signage software empowers businesses to remotely create, manage, and update content across any display, tablet, or kiosk. Known for its commitment to simplicity and reliability, NoviSign has helped clients on five continents successfully deploy and manage impactful digital signage campaigns.

With a client base that includes industry giants like Disney, Ikea, Dole, Home Depot, NASA, Nokia, Ferrari, and Papa John's Pizza, NoviSign continues to lead the way in delivering high-quality digital signage solutions that drive engagement and communication. Visit us at www.novisign.com for more information

About Gartner Digital Markets

Gartner Digital Markets is the world's largest platform for finding software and services. More than 100 million people visit Capterra, GetApp, Software Advice, and UpCity across over 70 localized sites every year to read objective research and verified customer reviews that help them confidently choose the right software and services. Thousands of B2B companies work with Gartner Digital Markets to build their brand, capture buyer demand, and grow their business.

Media Contact

Ilan Melchior, NoviSign, 972 97947643, [email protected], https://www.novisign.com/

SOURCE NoviSign