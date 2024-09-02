NoviSign Awarded "Best for Enterprises" in TechRadar's "Best Digital Signage Software of 2024"

NoviSign, recognized by TechRadar as "Best for Enterprises," is praised for its user-friendly and reliable digital signage solutions.
TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NoviSign, a leader in enterprise digital signage, is proud to announce that it has been named "Best for Enterprises" in TechRadar's prestigious "Best Digital Signage Software of 2024" list. This recognition underscores NoviSign's commitment to providing businesses of all sizes with robust, reliable, and easy-to-use digital signage solutions that meet the demanding needs of clients worldwide.
TechRadar, a leading technology news and review platform, is known for its in-depth analysis and expert recommendations. Their annual "Best Digital Signage Software" list identifies top-performing solutions that enable businesses to create and manage dynamic digital displays with ease. NoviSign was selected as "Best for Enterprises" based on several key criteria, including an impressive client list and testimonials, a simple and navigable interface, versatile templates, and an intuitive scheduling service.
In their review, TechRadar highlighted NoviSign's ability to simplify complex processes while delivering enterprise-grade performance. The platform's user-friendly design and advanced scheduling features make it an ideal choice for businesses managing digital signage networks across multiple locations.
Why NoviSign Stands Out for Enterprises
NoviSign has set itself apart in the digital signage market by delivering a solution that combines reliability with simplicity—essential qualities for businesses managing signage deployments of any scale. The software's ability to support offline play ensures that content is consistently displayed, even in environments where internet connectivity may be unstable.
NoviSign's platform offers a drag-and-drop design studio and an intuitive interface, making it easy for businesses to create and manage content without extensive technical expertise. Its compatibility with a wide range of hardware, including Android, Windows, ChromeOS, Samsung Tizen and LG webOS, provides the flexibility needed to meet diverse business needs.
NoviSign's track record of success in the digital signage industry underscores the trust and confidence that leading enterprises place in its solutions. This recognition from TechRadar further cements NoviSign's position as a top choice for businesses seeking powerful and user-friendly digital signage software.
ABOUT NOVISIGN
Since 2011, NoviSign has been an industry leader in full-spectrum digital signage solutions. With over 50,000 screens deployed and managed globally, NoviSign's cloud-based digital signage software empowers businesses to remotely create, manage, and update content across any display, tablet, or kiosk. Known for its commitment to simplicity and reliability, NoviSign has helped clients on five continents successfully deploy and manage impactful digital signage campaigns.
With a client base that includes industry giants like Disney, Ikea, Dole, Home Depot, NASA, Nokia, Ferrari, and Papa John's Pizza, NoviSign continues to lead the way in delivering high-quality digital signage solutions that drive engagement and communication. www.novisign.com
