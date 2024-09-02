NoviSign Awarded "Best for Enterprises" in TechRadar's "Best Digital Signage Software of 2024"

This recognition from TechRadar further cements NoviSign's position as a top choice for businesses seeking powerful and user-friendly digital signage software Post this

In their review, TechRadar highlighted NoviSign's ability to simplify complex processes while delivering enterprise-grade performance. The platform's user-friendly design and advanced scheduling features make it an ideal choice for businesses managing digital signage networks across multiple locations.

Why NoviSign Stands Out for Enterprises

NoviSign has set itself apart in the digital signage market by delivering a solution that combines reliability with simplicity—essential qualities for businesses managing signage deployments of any scale. The software's ability to support offline play ensures that content is consistently displayed, even in environments where internet connectivity may be unstable.

NoviSign's platform offers a drag-and-drop design studio and an intuitive interface, making it easy for businesses to create and manage content without extensive technical expertise. Its compatibility with a wide range of hardware, including Android, Windows, ChromeOS, Samsung Tizen and LG webOS, provides the flexibility needed to meet diverse business needs.

NoviSign's track record of success in the digital signage industry underscores the trust and confidence that leading enterprises place in its solutions. This recognition from TechRadar further cements NoviSign's position as a top choice for businesses seeking powerful and user-friendly digital signage software.

ABOUT NOVISIGN

Since 2011, NoviSign has been an industry leader in full-spectrum digital signage solutions. With over 50,000 screens deployed and managed globally, NoviSign's cloud-based digital signage software empowers businesses to remotely create, manage, and update content across any display, tablet, or kiosk. Known for its commitment to simplicity and reliability, NoviSign has helped clients on five continents successfully deploy and manage impactful digital signage campaigns.

With a client base that includes industry giants like Disney, Ikea, Dole, Home Depot, NASA, Nokia, Ferrari, and Papa John's Pizza, NoviSign continues to lead the way in delivering high-quality digital signage solutions that drive engagement and communication. www.novisign.com

