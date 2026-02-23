NoviSign Becomes an Official Member of NSCA to Support the Commercial Integration Industry

NoviSign has officially joined NSCA, reinforcing its commitment to the commercial integration community. As part of its membership, NoviSign will sponsor NSCA's 28th Annual Business & Leadership Conference in February 2026, supporting integrators with scalable cloud-based digital signage solutions.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NoviSign, a leading provider of cloud-based digital signage software, is proud to announce that it has officially become a member of the National Systems Contractors Association (NSCA), the leading not-for-profit association representing the commercial integration industry.

By joining NSCA, NoviSign strengthens its commitment to the systems integration community and to the professionals who design, deploy, and manage technology solutions across commercial environments. NSCA brings together systems integrators, manufacturers, consultants, architects, specifying engineers, and technology partners who are collectively shaping the future of the commercial integration industry.

Joining NSCA means becoming part of and supporting a community that works together to move the commercial integration industry forward. For NoviSign, this membership reflects a continued focus on collaboration, innovation, and long-term partnerships within the integration ecosystem.

"As digital signage becomes a bigger part of commercial spaces, working closely with the integration community matters more than ever," said Gil Matzliah, CEO of NoviSign. "Joining NSCA is a great step for us. It gives us the opportunity to connect with industry leaders and partners, and it reinforces our commitment to supporting integrators with reliable, scalable digital signage solutions."

"NSCA is careful and selective when it comes to inviting companies into the NSCA Community," said Tom LeBlanc, Executive Director of NSCA. "Manufacturer members are chosen because of the value, innovation, reliability, and quality service they bring to NSCA's integrator members. We're excited for NSCA members interested in growing the digital signage portion of their business to get to know NoviSign."

To mark its new membership, NoviSign will sponsor NSCA's 28th Annual Business & Leadership Conference, taking place February 24–26, 2026, at the Ritz-Carlton Dallas Las Colinas in Irving, Texas. The conference brings together leaders from across the systems integration industry to discuss strategy, growth, leadership, and the future of the market.

NoviSign looks forward to connecting with fellow members, partners, and industry professionals during the event and contributing to ongoing conversations that support the advancement of the commercial integration industry.

ABOUT NOVISIGN

Since 2011, NoviSign has been an industry leader in full-spectrum digital signage solutions. With over 60,000 screens deployed and managed globally, NoviSign's cloud-based digital signage software empowers businesses to remotely create, manage, and update content across any display, tablet, or kiosk. Known for its commitment to simplicity and reliability, NoviSign has helped clients on five continents successfully deploy and manage impactful digital signage campaigns.

With a client base that includes industry giants like Disney, Ikea, Nvidia, Coca-Cola, Hilton, Indeed, and Porsche, NoviSign continues to lead the way in delivering high-quality digital signage solutions that drive engagement and communication.

ABOUT NSCA

The National Systems Contractors Association (NSCA) is the leading not-for-profit association representing the commercial integration industry. NSCA acts as a powerful advocate for all who work in the integration industry, including systems integrators, manufacturers, consultants, sales representatives, architects, specifying engineers, and other allied professionals.

Media Contact

Ilan Melchior, NoviSign, 1 1 (646) 893-7770, [email protected], https://www.novisign.com/

SOURCE NoviSign