NoviSign Brings AI-Powered Digital Signage to Life with Powerful AI Innovation and Sony AITRIOS Camera Integration

NoviSign Digital Signage, a global leader in digital signage solutions, today announced a new set of AI-powered capabilities that transform the way businesses use digital signage.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Demonstrated in a newly released video, these innovations include integrations with the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and the Sony AITRIOS camera system, alongside NoviSign's built-in AI Content Generator. By bringing the power of AI to every screen, NoviSign is making digital signage smarter, more dynamic, and instantly responsive.

Smarter, Connected Screens with AI and MCP

With NoviSign's native MCP integration, any business can now connect their screens directly to AI platforms such as ChatGPT and prediction models — without custom coding! MCP acts as the bridge between AI and digital signage, enabling real-time workflows such as:

Dynamic updates driven by live data feeds.

Smarter workflows to automate playlists, trigger real-time updates, and personalize content by location or audience.

Vendor freedom to use the AI provider that best fits business needs.

Future-ready signage that stays prepared for the next wave of AI innovation.

This approach positions digital signage as a smarter, more adaptive platform for every industry

Personalized Engagement with Sony AITRIOS Camera

In partnership with Sony, NoviSign has integrated the Sony AITRIOS camera system into its platform. This camera enables real-time audience detection, allowing screens to adjust instantly based on who is standing in front of them. The system can recognize age, gender, group size, sentiment, clothing colors, and even apparel details.

With this capability, screens can deliver tailored promotions for individuals — such as targeted offers for men or women — while shifting to broader campaigns like seasonal specials or group deals when multiple people are detected.

This integration is only the first step, with additional AI capabilities planned that will expand the camera's functionality and unlock a wide range of new applications across industries

This transforms traditional signage into audience-responsive digital displays, delivering the right message at the right time and driving higher engagement and ROI.

AI Content Generator – Instant Content for Your Screens

NoviSign's AI Content Generator makes content creation simple. Users can quickly produce professional visuals and text, keeping screens fresh and up to date. It's easy to use, saves time, and helps businesses respond faster to new promotions or events without needing design skills.

Leading the Future of Digital Signage

"AI is redefining how the world communicates through screens, and NoviSign is proud to lead that transformation. Our mission is to make smarter, AI-powered signage simple and accessible for every organization," said Gil Matzliah, CEO at NoviSign.

Watch the full video.

For more information on NoviSign's AI-powered signage solutions, visitwww.novisign.com/ai/

ABOUT NOVISIGN

Since 2011, NoviSign has been an industry leader in full-spectrum digital signage solutions. With over 60,000 screens deployed and managed globally, NoviSign's cloud-based digital signage software empowers businesses to remotely create, manage, and update content across any display, tablet, or kiosk. Known for its commitment to simplicity and reliability, NoviSign has helped clients on five continents successfully deploy and manage impactful digital signage campaigns.

With a client base that includes industry giants like Disney, Ikea, Nvidia, Coca-Cola, Hilton, Indeed, and Porsche, NoviSign continues to lead the way in delivering high-quality digital signage solutions that drive engagement and communication.

Media Contact

Ilan Melchior, NoviSign Ltd., 1 (646) 893-7770, [email protected], https://www.novisign.com

SOURCE NoviSign Ltd.