NoviSign Digital Signage again receives the highest Capterra recognitions for 2025 Digital Signage Software

WILMINGTON, Del., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NoviSign Digital Signage, a leading provider of cloud-based digital signage software solutions, proudly announces it has been officially shortlisted in the 2025 Best Digital Signage Software category, earning one of the highest customer ratings in the industry with a 4.9 out of 5 stars, based on hundreds of verified user reviews.

This recognition, marking multiple consecutive years of industry acknowledgement, reflects NoviSign's unwavering commitment to reliability, user-friendly design, and innovation in digital content management across industries including retail, education, healthcare, corporate communications, and hospitality. In addition to this distinction, NoviSign has also been acknowledged by Capterra for Best Ease of Use and Best Value, further validating the platform's intuitive design and cost-effectiveness.

"This shortlist directly reflects the trust our customers place in NoviSign and the results they're achieving," said Gil Matzliah, CEO of NoviSign. "We've worked hard to create a platform that's not only robust and scalable but also simple enough for anyone to use. Being rated 4.9 with hundreds of reviews is proof that our users see real value every day."

NoviSign's cloud-based platform enables users to remotely design, schedule, and manage content on any screen—from digital menu boards and lobby displays to corporate dashboards and emergency alerts. Key features include:

Drag-and-drop content creation studio

Real-time remote updates

Support for Android, Windows, ChromeOS, LG webOS, Samsung Tizen, and BrightSign

Power BI, Google docs, YouTube, social, and additional integrations

Enterprise-grade user management and content control

As digital signage becomes increasingly essential in modern communication strategies, NoviSign continues to lead by empowering organizations of all sizes to streamline operations and enhance audience engagement through smart, scalable signage solutions.

About NoviSign:

Since 2011, NoviSign has been an award-winning industry leader, delivering comprehensive and scalable digital signage solutions. With over 60,000 screens deployed and managed globally, NoviSign's cloud-based digital signage software empowers businesses to remotely create, manage, and update content across any display, tablet, or kiosk. Gartner shortlisted and trusted by leading brands worldwide, NoviSign provides an intuitive interface, robust performance, and dedicated support. We are committed to simplicity and reliability, helping clients on five continents successfully deploy and manage impactful digital signage campaigns.

With a client base that includes industry giants like Disney, Ikea, Dole, Home Depot, NASA, Nokia, Ferrari, and Papa John's Pizza, along with a global network of reselling partners, NoviSign continues to lead the way in delivering high-quality digital signage solutions that drive engagement and communication.

To learn more about NoviSign Digital Signage Software, visit www.novisign.com

