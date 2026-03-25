NoviSign Expands North American Presence Through Strategic Acquisition

It is further proof that the market is consolidating around trusted, scalable platforms that can support customers for the long term Post this

NoviSign is providing a full migration of existing content and digital assets while maintaining compatibility with customers' current media players and hardware infrastructure. This approach allows organizations to modernize their signage operations without the cost, delay, or disruption of replacing installed hardware.

"This acquisition reflects the strength of the business we have built over the past 14 years — profitable, resilient, and until now driven entirely by organic growth," said Gil Matzliah, CEO and Founder of NoviSign. "It also reflects a broader shift in the digital signage CMS market".

The newly added customers represent a broad cross-section of industries, including retail, QSR, education, healthcare, hospitality, and corporates. Their transition further expands NoviSign's reach across key verticals and reinforces the platform's ability to support organizations with diverse deployment requirements.

NoviSign's cloud-based platform enables organizations to create, manage, and deliver dynamic content across screens at scale. The platform supports a wide range of deployment models and hardware environments, with capabilities including AI-driven content creation, real-time data integrations, remote management, and enterprise-grade security.

NoviSign has spent more than 14 years building, developing and refining its digital signage CMS and supports a wide range of deployment environments, including Android, Samsung Tizen, LG WebOS, ChromeOS, Windows, Linux, BrightSign, Amazon Signage Stick, and more.

"This is more than a customer acquisition," added Matzliah. "It is further proof that the market is consolidating around trusted, scalable platforms that can support customers for the long term. We see continued opportunities to help legacy CMS providers find a new home for their customers while joining forces with NoviSign."

ABOUT NOVISIGN

Since 2011, NoviSign has been an industry leader in full-spectrum digital signage solutions. With over 60,000 screens deployed and managed globally, NoviSign's cloud-based digital signage software empowers businesses, partners, and integrators to remotely create, manage, and update content across any display, tablet, or kiosk. Known for its commitment to simplicity, reliability, and long-term partnerships, NoviSign has built a strong global ecosystem spanning five continents, helping clients deploy and manage impactful digital signage campaigns at scale.

With a client base that includes industry leaders such as Disney, Ikea, Nvidia, Coca-Cola, Hilton, Indeed, and Porsche, NoviSign continues to deliver high-quality digital signage solutions that support complex, multi-location deployments and drive engagement, collaboration, and communication.

For more information about NoviSign and its digital signage platform, visit www.novisign.com.

Media Contact

Ilan Melchior, NoviSign, 1 (646) 893-7770, [email protected], https://www.novisign.com/

SOURCE NoviSign