NoviSign to Host Global Partner Summit Ahead of ISE 2026

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NoviSign Digital Signage, a leading digital signage software provider, announced today that it will host the NoviSign Partner Summit 2026 on Monday, February 2, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain, ahead of ISE 2026.

Set to be the largest Partner Summit NoviSign has ever hosted, the 2026 event will bring together over 100 global partners from Europe, North America, South America, and beyond for a full day of insights and collaboration. Building on the success of previous summits, this year's event raises the bar with a broader international audience, an expanded lineup of industry-leading speakers, and major product and technology updates.

"The Partner Summit is where our global partner community comes together to shape what's next," said Gil Matzliah, CEO of NoviSign. "This year's event reflects the growth of our ecosystem and our shared focus on the future of digital signage."

Held at Hotel Meliá Sarrià Barcelona, the summit will feature industry-leading speakers from Sony, Amazon, BrightSign, AUO, and many more, offering perspectives on digital signage trends, partner growth opportunities, and the future direction of the industry. The agenda will also highlight NoviSign's newly released AI capabilities, underscoring the company's continued investment in innovation.

Designed to foster deeper partnerships ahead of one of the world's most important AV and digital signage exhibitions, the NoviSign Partner Summit 2026 will offer engaging sessions and hospitality throughout the day, including breakfast, lunch, refreshments, and an exclusive evening dinner hosted by NoviSign.

Event highlights include:

NoviSign's biggest Partner Summit ever

100+ global partners in attendance

Keynote speech by Florian Rotberg, Founder of invidis

Industry-leading speakers from Sony, Amazon, BrightSign, and more

Insights into the future of digital signage and AI-driven innovation

Networking, full hospitality throughout the day, and an exclusive evening dinner

To learn more and register to secure your spot, please visit https://www.novisign.com/blog/news/partner-summit-2026/

About NoviSign

Founded in 2011, NoviSign is an award-winning industry leader, delivering comprehensive and scalable digital signage solutions. With over 60,000 screens deployed and managed globally, NoviSign's cloud-based digital signage software enables businesses and partners to remotely create, manage, and update content across any display, tablet, or kiosk. Shortlisted by Gartner and trusted by leading brands worldwide, NoviSign provides an intuitive interface, robust performance, and dedicated support.

Committed to simplicity and reliability, NoviSign helps organizations and solution providers on five continents successfully deploy and manage impactful digital signage campaigns. With a client base that includes global brands such as Disney, Ikea, Nvidia, Coca-Cola, Hilton, Indeed, and Porsche, alongside a strong worldwide network of reselling partners, NoviSign continues to lead the way in delivering high-quality digital signage solutions that drive engagement and communication.

