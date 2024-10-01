Novita Pharmaceuticals Appoints Stewart Campbell as Chief Executive Officer

"Stewart's strategic and operational expertise will significantly enhance Novita's capabilities as we advance our first-in-class fascin inhibitor, NP-G2-044, into Phase 3 trials." Post this

"I am honored to join Novita as CEO during such a pivotal time in the company's development," said Mr. Campbell. "As Novita completes its Phase 2 clinical studies and prepares for its Phase 3 trial, Novita is well-positioned to deliver breakthrough cancer therapies that address critical unmet medical needs. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team of founders, scientists, and researchers to bring these innovations closer to patients."

Dr. Xin-Yun Huang, Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder of Novita, commented, "Stewart is a strategic executive leader with extensive experience in acquisitions, partnerships, and integration within the biopharma industry. He will be an excellent addition to Novita's founding team. I look forward to Stewart's leadership in accelerating Novita's proprietary fascin inhibitor technology to the next critical phase."

Dr. Jillian Zhang, President, Chief Scientific Officer, and Co-Founder of Novita, added, "Stewart's strategic and operational expertise will significantly enhance Novita's capabilities as we advance our first-in-class fascin inhibitor, NP-G2-044, into Phase 3 trials. His leadership will be instrumental as we tackle new challenges and milestones in the development of NP-G2-044 as a breakthrough cancer therapy."

About Novita Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novita Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Novita" or the "Company") is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing groundbreaking therapies using its proprietary fascin inhibitor technology to prevent and treat cancer metastasis while simultaneously enhancing anti-cancer immune responses. Cancer metastasis is the primary cause of over 90% of cancer-related deaths, yet there is currently no drug on the market specifically targeting metastasis. Furthermore, while Immuno-Oncology (IO) therapies, particularly immune checkpoint inhibitors, have made significant strides in cancer treatment, a large proportion of patients do not respond to existing IO treatments. Novita aims to address both of these critical medical needs by developing fascin inhibitors, which target a key protein involved in tumor cell motility and highly expressed in tumor cells and antigen-presenting cells within tumor tissues. The Company's lead asset, NP-G2-044, is a small-molecule fascin inhibitor that has demonstrated the ability to block metastasis in both preclinical and clinical studies. Additionally, when combined with immune checkpoint inhibitors, NP-G2-044 has shown potential to reinvigorate antitumor immune responses. Novita's multicenter Phase 2 clinical trial, titled "NP-G2-044 as Monotherapy and Combination Therapy in Patients with Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumor Malignancies," is currently ongoing and approaching completion.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and reflect future business decisions, which are subject to change. Among those factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements are the risks associated with the Company's being a development stage company with uncertain revenue streams; uncertain results or outcomes during clinical trials; failure to raise necessary capital in the future; the loss of key personnel; competition from other larger, better-capitalized peers; the Company's reliance on incorrect assumptions regarding the market for its products, the costs of developing, manufacturing and marketing the Company's products, and the timing and receipt of regulatory approval for the Company's products; adverse economic conditions; and other risks. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements, the inclusion of any such statement should not be regarded as a representation by Novita or any other person that the Company's objectives or plans will be achieved.

Contact Info:

Christy Shue

[email protected]

(914)-912-4135

www.novita-pharm.com

SOURCE Novita Pharmaceuticals, Inc.