Novita to Present First-in-Class Fascin Inhibitor NP-G2-044 Phase 2 Results in Patients with Advanced and Metastatic Solid Tumors at 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

Novita Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Novita" or the "Company"), a privately held clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel cancer drugs based on its proprietary fascin inhibitor technology platform, announced today that it will present the Phase 2 clinical trial results of its first-in-class fascin-inhibitor, NP-G2-044, at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, scheduled for May 31- June 4, 2024.

"The Phase 2 trial aims to assess NP-G2-044 both as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1/L1 immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) in patients with advanced and metastatic solid tumors," said Jillian Zhang, Ph.D., President & Chief Scientific Officer of Novita. "The trial focuses on confirming the safety profile, evaluating preliminary anti-tumor activity, and determining optimal endpoints to best demonstrate the impact of fascin inhibition. We are very encouraged by the interim analysis data, which supports advancing NP-G2-044 in combination with chemotherapy in a Phase 2B/3 trial targeting platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as a Phase 2B trial of NP-G2-044 in combination with anti-PD-1 immunotherapy in select solid tumors. We look forward to presenting our Phase 2 trial results at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting."

Frank Tsai, M.D., a clinical oncologist at the HonorHealth Research Institute in Scottsdale, AZ, added, "Novita's fascin inhibitor shows promising signs of anti-tumor and anti-metastasis activity not only in treatment-refractory ovarian cancer patients but also in ICI progressors with advanced solid tumors. We anticipate that the continued development of this drug will address high unmet needs in oncology."

The Phase 2 clinical trial, which seeks to elucidate the anti-tumor activity of NP-G2-044 both as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitors, has been ongoing at 17 U.S. cancer centers and is expected to complete patient enrollment in June 2024.

Poster Title: Phase 2 clinical trial of first-in-class fascin inhibitor NP-G2-044 as monotherapy and the combination therapy with anti-PD-1 immunotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors

Abstract #: 3112 (Poster Board #257)

Date and Time: 9:00 AM – 12 PM CDT, June 1, 2024

Presenter: Frank Tsai, M.D HonorHealth Research Institute, Scottsdale, AZ

Session Title: Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics - Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

About Novita Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novita Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Novita" or the "Company") is a privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing ground-breaking drugs based on its proprietary fascin inhibitor technology to prevent and treat cancer metastasis and at the same time to boost anti-cancer immune responses. Cancer metastasis is the primary cause of over 90% of deaths of cancer patients and yet there is no drug specifically and directly targeting metastasis on the market today. In addition, while Immuno-Oncology (IO) with anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitors has made a significant impact on the treatment of many types of cancer, most cancer patients do not respond to current IO treatments. Novita aims to address both these important medical needs by developing inhibitors of fascin, a key protein critically involved in tumor cell motility and highly expressed in tumor cells and in antigen-presenting cells in the tumor tissues. The Company's lead asset, a small-molecule fascin inhibitor NP-G2-044 has been shown to block tumor cell migration, invasion, and metastasis, as well as to increase the anti-tumor immune responses. The multicenter Phase 2 clinical trial of NP-G2-044 titled "NP-G2-044 as Monotherapy and Combination Therapy in Patients with Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumor Malignancies" has been ongoing at 17 U.S. cancer centers and is expected to complete the patient enrollment in June 2024.

For more clinical trial information, please go to:

https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05023486

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and reflect future business decisions, which are subject to change. Among those factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements are the risks associated with the Company's being a development stage company with uncertain revenue streams; uncertain results or outcomes during clinical trials; failure to raise necessary capital in the future; competition from other larger, better-capitalized peers; the Company's reliance on incorrect assumptions regarding the market for its products, the costs of developing, manufacturing and marketing the Company's products, and the timing and receipt of regulatory approval for the Company's products; adverse economic conditions; and other risks. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements, the inclusion of any such statement should not be regarded as a representation by Novita or any other person that the Company's objectives or plans will be achieved.

