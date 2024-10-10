Novobi Achieves Rank of 1463 in the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 2024

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years is an honor", said Ha Pham, CEO of Novobi, LLC. "This accomplishment is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication and the impactful change our clients trust us to deliver." Post this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Novobi is a leader in delivering business management capabilities utilizing Odoo, a suite of open-source business apps. They serve midsized and growing companies, primarily in the manufacturing, retail/distribution, and services industries.

The company's growth has been fueled by the success of its clients, who benefit from the Odoo system and Novobi's deep business consulting expertise.

CONTACT:

David Smith, Chief Marketing Officer, (208) 250-1230, [email protected]

About Novobi

Novobi enables mid-market manufacturing, retail/distribution, and services companies to achieve efficient and effective business operations, meet customer needs, satisfy regulatory and compliance demands, and propel business growth through the Odoo ERP platform. Companies that partner with Novobi see faster results, lower their risk of failed or stalled implementations and achieve the desired benefits of selecting Odoo.

Media Contact

David C Smith, Novobi, Inc, 1 2082501230, [email protected], novobi.com

SOURCE Novobi, Inc