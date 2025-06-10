Novobi Announces Promotion of Lander Coronado-Garcia to Chief Operating Officer

"I'm incredibly honored and excited to step into the role of Chief Operating Officer at Novobi." Post this

Coronado-Garcia's operational expertise has been instrumental in driving efficiency across Novobi's business structure. His framework and process-first approach resulted in enhanced sales processes, practice structure improvements, compensation structure optimization, and streamlined project team operations. These initiatives, part of his broader unification mission, have positioned Novobi for sustained growth and enhanced client service delivery.

"Lander has demonstrated exceptional leadership in transforming our operations and culture over the past three years," said Ha Pham, CEO of Novobi. "His strategic vision and execution capabilities have been fundamental to our continued success. As COO, he will play an even more critical role in ensuring we deliver on our strategic objectives while maintaining the operational excellence our clients expect."

In his expanded role as Chief Operating Officer, Coronado-Garcia will ensure the execution of Novobi's defined vision and strategies while overseeing the efficiency and quality of the company's core business operations. He will manage day-to-day operations across all practices and departments, working to align cross-functional teams to deliver on strategic objectives that drive client success and business growth.

Coronado-Garcia added, "I'm incredibly honored and excited to step into the role of Chief Operating Officer at Novobi. This company represents not just a workplace, but a team of talented, mission-driven individuals who are passionate about solving real problems. As we continue to grow, I believe we're uniquely positioned to lead in the evolving Odoo services market, where the need for tailored, intelligent ERP solutions has never been greater.

My focus moving forward will be to strengthen the foundations that support our mission. That means ensuring Novobi remains a great place to work, where every team member feels respected, empowered, and rewarded. It means driving meaningful value for our clients by continuously improving how we work, delivering outcomes that truly transform their businesses. It means investing in mature, well-defined processes that let our team spend more time solving the tough problems that matter. And it means building for the long term through sustainable growth that secures our place as a trusted leader and partner in the market."

Coronado-Garcia concluded by saying, "I'm proud of what we've built and energized by what's ahead."

