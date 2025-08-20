Novobi Recognized With Ranking in 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Achieving recognition on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth year in a row reflects our team's relentless drive and the trust of our customers. Post this

"Achieving recognition on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth year in a row reflects our team's relentless drive and the trust of our customers. Continued growth doesn't happen by chance — it's earned through innovation, resilience, and most importantly, the value we deliver to our clients," said Ha Pham, President and CEO of Novobi, LLC.

Novobi is a leader in providing tailored Odoo ERP solutions that drive growth for mid-market companies. With nearly 15 years of experience, the company has helped clients implement Odoo-based business systems in the shortest time possible while meeting the client's unique work processes and requirements.

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the 2025 honorees in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine. For the complete list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Novobi, Inc.

Novobi enables mid-market manufacturing, retail/distribution, and services companies to achieve efficient and effective business operations, meet customer needs, satisfy regulatory and compliance demands, and propel business growth through the Odoo ERP platform. Companies that partner with Novobi see faster results, lower their risk of failed or stalled implementations. Novobi has been an Odoo-certified partner since 2014 and is recognized as a Gold-level partner.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

