Novogradac Announces Promotion of Five Principals to Partner

Dalling has extensive experience with affordable housing transactions and specializes in low-income housing tax credits (LIHTCs), renewable energy tax credits (RETCs) and historic rehabilitation tax credits (HTCs). Dalling works with equity sponsors in equity fund audit and tax consulting, as well as auditing requirements of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and nonprofit organizations. Dalling also has experience with new markets tax credits (NMTCs). He has worked extensively on financial statement audits, tax return preparation and final cost certification audits for numerous individuals and organizations, including nonprofits, small local governments, corporations and employee benefit plans. Dalling received his bachelor's degree in accounting from Brigham Young University-Idaho and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Dalling is licensed in Pennsylvania, Idaho and Georgia as a certified public accountant.

Rieger, who joined Novogradac in 2006, works extensively on real estate partnership audits and partnership taxation, as well as various GAAP and compliance reporting engagements involving NMTCs, HTCs and RETCs. His experience also includes the preparation of HTC and RETC final cost certifications for numerous projects and assistance in the facilitation, review and preparation of NMTC allocation applications. Rieger has contributed to various publications, including the Novogradac Journal of Tax Credits and the Novogradac New Markets Tax Credit Handbook and is a frequent speaker at industry events. Rieger received a bachelor's degree and a master's degree with a concentration in accounting from Ohio University and is licensed in Ohio as a certified public accountant. Before his time at Novogradac, Rieger was a senior accountant with a regional certified public accounting firm in Ohio, where he served clients in the construction, real estate, manufacturing, retail and nonprofit industries.



Sherrard has several years of experience in providing tax, audit, forecasting and consulting services to real estate partnerships. He works with HTC, LIHTC, tax-exempt bond-financed developments, nonprofits and developments subject to the auditing requirements of HUD. Sherrard also works with operating partnerships, upper-tier tax credit equity funds, real estate developers and tax credit syndicators. He received his bachelor's degree in business administration and master's degree in accountancy and from Bowling Green State University. He is licensed as a certified public accountant in Ohio.

Tran provides audit and tax consulting services to clients in the renewable energy space. He has extensive experience working with clean energy developers, lenders and tax credit equity investors on the structuring and financing of renewable energy investment tax credit and production tax credit transactions, including preparing financial projections used to facilitate tax equity and lender financing. He also works on final cost certifications, agreed-upon procedure reports and cost segregation reports. Tran received his bachelor's degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and is licensed in California as a certified public accountant.

Watkins specializes in the opportunity zones (OZ) incentive, federal and state NMTCs, federal and state HTCs, and federal and state RETCs. He provides consulting services to qualified opportunity funds, developers and investors on properly structuring investments to use available tax credits and other incentives. Watkins joined Novogradac in 2012 and works extensively on financial statement audits, tax return preparation, cost certification audits, OZ and NMTC compliance reporting, and consulting services. He co-leads the Novogradac-hosted Opportunity Zones Working Group and leads the firm's Opportunity Zones Basics workshops. He has also been a speaker at the company's OZ conferences and at NMTC preconference workshops and regularly contributes OZ-related articles to the Novogradac Journal of Tax Credits. Watkins received a bachelor's degree in business administration from Kent State University and is licensed in Georgia as a certified public accountant.

