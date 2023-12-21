Novogradac Conference to Address New Markets Tax Credit Financing Challenges, Solutions in 2024 and Beyond

"There are such valuable insights to learn and potential to connect with other professionals in new markets tax credits that this is an essential event every year," said Nicolo Pinoli, CPA, a partner in Novogradac's Portland, Oregon, office and conference chair. Post this

Other sessions on the agenda include panels on leveraging the NMTC, investing in diversity and helping qualified active low-income community businesses address financing challenges. The full agenda can be found here.

The conference is co-hosted by Capital One, Chase and U.S. Bank, sponsored by Dudley Ventures, Enterprise, Ginsberg Jacobs LLC, Greenline Ventures, Husch Blackwell, Lendistry, Spencer Fane, Travois New Markets and Wells Fargo and includes exhibitors Ryan, Smith NMTC Associates and Stinson.

In addition to the panel topics, Novogradac will host two pre-conference workshops on Jan. 24, 2024. The NMTC Basics workshop will help participants learn the fundamentals of the NMTC, including the background of the incentive, roles of significant players and more. The Getting Native NMTC Deals Done workshop shares lessons from the CDFI Fund's NMTC Native Initiative for Native and non-Native community development entities, sponsors, investors, lenders and more. Separate registration fees for the pre-conference workshops apply.

