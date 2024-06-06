Novogradac Honors Inaugural Robert E. Ibanez Award Recipient

Award Named for Late Novogradac Senior Manager, NMTC Program Manager for CDFI Fund

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Novogradac recognizes Robert K. Jenkins Jr. as the recipient of the 2024 Robert E. Ibanez Award for Outstanding Achievement in Community Development as part of the 2024 Novogradac Journal of Tax Credits Awards.

The Robert E. Ibanez Award for Outstanding Achievement in Community Development reflects the recipient's vision, leadership, innovation and impact in advancing the mission of community development. The award is named after the late Robert "Bob" Ibanez, who passed away in April 2023 after a long career in community development, including five years with Novogradac as a senior manager in the company's public policy group and, prior to that, 13 years with the Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Fund.

Jenkins, the inaugural recipient of the award, is senior managing director and chief executive officer of Renaissance Equity Partners. In a distinguished career in community development, Jenkins was the founding CEO of Hampton Roads Ventures, a long-running community development entity. Jenkins served as COO of the Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority, Virginia's largest municipal economic development and affordable housing agency. Jenkins also is an experienced real estate finance attorney and also worked with federal low-income housing tax credits.

"I am honored," said Jenkins of receiving this award. "It's a double honor for me as Bob [Ibanez] and I were colleagues at NeighborWork America. I was the mid-Atlantic district director and Bob was risk analysis director."

Jenkins is a graduate of Howard University and the George Washington University School of Law and has successfully completed postgraduate studies in real estate development finance at the MIT Center for Real Estate.

"Novogradac is honored to recognize Robert K. Jenkins as the first recipient of the Robert E. Ibanez Award," said Brad Elphick, CPA and partner in Novogradac's Atlanta office. "Bob Jenkins shares the same passion for bettering and improving our communities that Bob Ibanez had. Bob Ibanez was an invaluable member of Novogradac in his short time here and I'm honored that we can recognize the work of someone like Bob Jenkins in continuing the passion and intensity for making communities better for everyone."

Novogradac will honor Jenkins at the Novogradac 2024 Spring New Markets Tax Credit Conference June 6-7 at The Fairmont in Washington, D.C.

"We're honored to bestow this recognition for its first time to Bob Jenkins," said Greg Clements, CPA, a partner in Novogradac's Dover, Ohio, office, and chair of the Novogradac 2024 Spring New Markets Tax Credit Conference. "Anyone who knows Bob or who has worked with Bob knows his incredible presence, the passion he brings to this work and why he's an absolutely fantastic choice for this honor."

About Robert "Bob" Ibanez

Ibanez spent five years with Novogradac as a senior manager in the company's public policy group. At Novogradac, Ibanez helped clients in the new markets tax credit (NMTC) and CDFI communities, in addition to being an essential contributor to the company's NMTC Working Group. Before his tenure with Novogradac, Ibanez spent 13 years with the CDFI Fund, including six as program manager of the NMTC and Bank Enterprise Award programs. Prior to that, Ibanez had a private consulting practice and also worked in the financial and community development industries, including as an associate director at Neighborhood Reinvestment.

