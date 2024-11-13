Novogradac Names Participants for Fourth Year of Building Opportunities Program

"I am pleased to congratulate this year's Building Opportunities class and welcome them as they consider careers in affordable housing, community development, historic preservation and renewable energy.," said Michael Novogradac, CPA, the organization's managing partner. Post this

"I am pleased to congratulate this year's Building Opportunities class and welcome them as they consider careers in affordable housing, community development, historic preservation and renewable energy.," said Michael Novogradac, CPA, the organization's managing partner. "Novogradac is committed to engaging with the student community to increase diverse representation in community development finance and accounting. This year, 35% of Building Opportunities participants identify as female and 85% identify as Black, Indigenous or People of Color."

In the program's fourth year, Novogradac received more than 60 applications from students attending more than 35 schools. The students selected to participate this year include accounting and real estate majors.

"Novogradac looks forward to working with this year's Building Opportunities class to explore their options for curating career paths that create meaningful social outcomes," said Amy Hook, Novogradac's chief social impact officer.

To be eligible, students must be full-time undergraduate (juniors or seniors) or graduate students studying accounting, economics, business, finance or real estate with a minimum grade point average of 3.5. Selection is based on academic performance, quality of leadership positions and skills shown, commitment to community service and an essay that shows an understanding of pursuing a career based on purpose and a commitment to community development finance or accounting.

The 2024 Building Opportunities selections are:

Brittney Hopkins, Montclair State University

Aubreyna Archer, Brooklyn College

Sahari Vasquez, University of Massachusetts Boston

Nicholas Khan, Rutgers Business School

Kira Lyons, Southern New Hampshire University

Rahat Mahmud, Brooklyn College

David Luo, San Francisco State University

Vicent Mitimingi, University of Maryland, College Park

Ahmad Abdallah, The University of Texas at Arlington

Chris Cruz, University of North Texas

Keven Guo, Baruch College

Roberto Garza, The University of Texas at Austin

Rowena Fulo Oracion, Miami Dade College

Julian Carr, University of Minnesota – Twin Cities

About Novogradac

Novogradac, which has been in business for more than 35 years, has grown to more than 750 employees and partners with offices in more than 25 cities. Tax, audit and consulting specialty practice areas for Novogradac include affordable housing, community development, historic rehabilitation and renewable energy. For more about Novogradac's focus on social impact, click here.

Media Contact

Alex Ruiz, Novogradac & Company LLP, 925-949-4300, [email protected], www.novoco.com

SOURCE Novogradac & Company LLP; Novogradac & Company LLP