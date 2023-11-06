Novogradac Names Participants for Third Year of Building Opportunities Program

Initiative Aims to Increase Diverse Representation in Community Development Finance and Accounting

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National public accounting and consulting firm Novogradac has selected 14 students from 12 schools to comprise the third class of its Building Opportunities program, an initiative designed to introduce accounting and real estate finance students to a career focused on building opportunities for their communities.

Building Opportunities provides professional networking, mentoring and educational resources to selected accounting and real estate finance students to acquaint them with career paths in community development finance and accounting. Participants are connected with Novogradac's experienced employees as well as industry-leading publications, trainings and conferences to provide insight into affordable housing, community development, historic preservation and renewable energy.

"Congratulations to this year's Building Opportunities class. Novogradac is pleased to introduce these students to potential careers in community development," said Michael Novogradac, CPA, the organization's managing partner. "Building Opportunities provides exposure to the fields of affordable housing, community development, historic preservation and renewable energy. The program is one of the ways Novogradac is working to increase diversity in community development finance and accounting; 43% of the participants chosen for this year's program identify as female and 79% identify as Black, indigenous and people of color, and 14% are a part of the LGBTQIA community."

In the program's third year Novogradac received more than 40 applications from students attending more than 34 different schools. The students selected to participate this year include accounting and real estate majors.

"Novogradac welcomes this year's Building Opportunities class and looks forward to explore their options for curating career paths that meaningful social outcomes," said Amy Hook, Novogradac's chief social impact officer.

To be eligible students must be full-time undergraduate (juniors or seniors) or graduate students studying accounting, economics, business, finance or real estate with a minimum grade point average of 3.5. Selection is based on academic performance, quality of leadership positions and skills shown, commitment to community service, and an essay that shows an understanding of pursuing a career based on purpose and a commitment to pursuing a career in community development finance or accounting.

The 2023 Building Opportunities participants are:

Azan Barodawala , Baruch College

, Jiabin Chen , Baruch College

, Levi Cloud , Berry College

, Gabe Davenport, University of Miami

of Drake DelValle , William Jewell College

, Sydney Dillon , Southern New Hampshire University

, Rex Dominguez , Portland State University

, Thu Ho , Southern New Hampshire University

, Dana London , Kennesaw State University

, Maya Quratul, Georgia State University

Lali Sukhija , California State University

, Yameari Vaughn, University of Washington

Mryiya Zahid, The State University of New York

Hein Zan , Ohlone College

About Novogradac

Novogradac, which has been in business for more than 30 years, has grown to more than 650 employees and partners with offices in more than 25 cities. Tax, audit and consulting specialty practice areas for Novogradac include affordable housing, community development, historic rehabilitation and renewable energy. For more about Novogradac's focus on social impact, go to http://www.novoco.com/social-impact.

