Novogradac Promotes Five Managers to Principal Across Country

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National accounting and consulting enterprise Novogradac elevated five managers to principal Sept. 1–Mary Ann Allison of the Andover, Massachusetts, office; Daniel Bertsch of the Cleveland office; Kimberlie Cabugao of the Walnut Creek, California, office; Lawson Short of the Dallas office; and Alexandra Tikellis of the Boston office.

"My partners and I are excited to promote this group of devoted professionals," said Michael J. Novogradac, managing partner of Novogradac. "It's rewarding to grow the firm's leadership team from within, which helps ensure we continue to provide excellent client service to current and future clients."

Allison joined the company in 2014 as a senior accountant. Before joining Novogradac, Allison worked for a small CPA firm, gaining experience in both audit and tax for various industries. She works extensively on financial statement audits and tax return preparation, particularly in the renewable energy tax credit (RETC) and low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) areas. Allison received a bachelor's degree in science with a concentration in accounting from the University of Connecticut and is licensed as a certified public accountant in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Bertsch has experience in providing auditing, tax, cost certifications, financial modeling, valuation of partnership interests and compliance services for both for-profit and nonprofit real estate developers in both the LIHTC and the historic tax credit (HTC) communities. His primary expertise includes services for developments subject to the regulatory requirements of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Bertsch received a bachelor's degree in accounting from The University of Akron and is licensed in Ohio as a certified public accountant.

Cabugao joined Novogradac in 2015 and has significant experience in real estate partnership and nonprofit audits. She specializes in the LIHTC space, including entities subject to the auditing requirements of HUD, the California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA) and the California Department of Housing and Community Development. Cabugao also works with nonprofit organizations, including those subject to government auditing standards and Title 2 U.S. Code of Federal Regulations Part 200, uniform administrative requirements, cost principles and audit requirements for federal awards. She received her bachelor's degree in accounting from Saint Louis University, Philippines, is licensed in California as a certified public accountant, and is independent, as defined by applicable auditing standards.

Short works in Novogradac's Government Consulting and Valuation Advisory Group, where he provides market feasibility, valuation and consulting services to clients in the community development industry, including developers, state housing finance agencies, syndicators, lenders and housing authorities. Areas of specialization include the LIHTC incentive, HUD Section 8 and Section 202 programs and U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development programs. He has performed feasibility studies, rent comparability studies and appraisals for residential and commercial property types. Short has experience analyzing various markets throughout the country, as well as the Virgin Islands. He received his bachelor's degree in English writing and rhetoric from St. Edward's University and is a Certified General Real Estate Appraiser.

Tikellis has experience in providing tax and various audit and attestation services to real estate partnerships concentrating in for-profit and nonprofit LIHTC developments. Tikellis works in the LIHTC arena and with projects in development and projects subject to the auditing requirements of HUD. She also works with upper-tier tax credit equity funds and tax credit syndicators. Tikellis holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Emmanuel College and is a certified public accountant in Massachusetts.

Novogradac, which has been in business for nearly 35 years, has grown to nearly 800 employees and partners with offices in more than 25 cities. Tax, audit and consulting specialty practice areas for Novogradac include affordable housing, community development, historic rehabilitation and renewable energy.

For additional information on Novogradac's personnel and areas of expertise, visit http://www.novoco.com

