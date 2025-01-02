Novogradac Promotes Four Principals Across Country to Partner

"My partners and I are proud to welcome this group of hard-working professionals to the partnership," said Michael J. Novogradac, managing partner of Novogradac. "Growing the Novogradac leadership team will help serve its clients' diverse needs." Post this

Abbott specializes in real estate taxation, general tax consulting and tax-saving techniques for high-net-worth individuals. Abbott's clients include real estate developers, investment partnerships and high-net-worth individuals. Abbott has been with Novogradac since 2010 and before joining the company, he spent a year in Washington, D.C., as an AmeriCorps construction crew leader for Habitat for Humanity. Abbott received a bachelor's degree in accounting from Santa Clara University. He is licensed in California as a certified public accountant.

Chubb Lurya specializes in community development and affordable housing, including the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC), new markets tax credit (NMTC), historic rehabilitation tax credit (HTC), renewable energy tax credits (RETCs) and opportunity zones (OZ) industries. Chubb Lurya also has experience with nonprofit organizations and the auditing requirements of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the Office of Management and Budget Uniform Guidance, the California Housing Finance Agency and the California Department of Housing and Community Development. In addition to providing traditional audit and tax services, he performs cost segregation studies for rental real estate properties, provides various consulting and forecasting services, and works extensively on structuring various tax credit transactions. Chubb Lurya regularly contributes articles to the Novogradac Journal of Tax Credits and frequently speaks at Novogradac's conferences and webinars. Chubb Lurya graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a bachelor's degree in economics. He is licensed in California as a certified public accountant.

Sabine specializes in NMTCs, HTCs and the OZ incentive. Sabine performs numerous services related to these industries, including general and program compliance consulting, financial forecasting services, tax preparation and financial statement audits. He also works with numerous developers/sponsors, syndicators and investors by providing transaction advisory services. His experience includes structuring complex financing for real estate developments, including using NMTCs, HTCs, RETCs, the OZ incentive and other federal, state and local tax credits and incentives. Sabine has extensive experience in preparing financial forecasts for HTC, NMTC, RETC and OZ projects, as well as syndicated real estate investments. He earned bachelor's degrees in accounting and finance from Walsh University. He is licensed in Ohio as a certified public accountant.

Singer is the general counsel and chief risk officer of Novogradac. As head of the company's legal and risk department, Singer advises the company on all aspects of its business operations, including litigation, compliance, personnel and internal governance issues. Singer is also responsible for the development and implementation of enterprise risk management policies and procedures, working in a consultative role with the company's executive committee, business units and operational departments to mitigate various business and operational risks. Singer led the organization's COVID-19 response. Before joining Novogradac, Singer represented professionals and business organizations in various civil and regulatory matters. She presented on effective risk management practices for various licensed professionals across the United States and is an adjunct professor at St. John's University School of Law in New York. Singer is licensed to practice law in New York and California. She also serves as president of the board of directors for Literacy Nassau, a Long Island-based nonprofit organization that makes literacy services accessible to disadvantaged populations of all ages by providing donation-based language-building programs, with a focus on immigrants as well as children with dyslexia.

About Novogradac

Novogradac, which has been in business for 35 years, has grown to nearly 800 employees and partners with offices in more than 25 cities. Tax, audit and consulting specialty practice areas for Novogradac include affordable housing, community development, historic rehabilitation and renewable energy.

For additional information on Novogradac's personnel and areas of expertise, visit http://www.novoco.com or call (415) 356-8000.

Media Contact

Michael Novogradac, Novogradac, 415-356-8000

