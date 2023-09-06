Novogradac Promotes Nine Managers to Principal Across Country

"My partners and I are proud to promote this group of dedicated managers," said Michael J. Novogradac, managing partner of Novogradac. Tweet this

Berrett provides audit, tax and consulting services for real estate partnerships, developers, investors and nonprofit organizations within the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) space. He received a bachelor's degree in accounting and a master's degree in accounting from Brigham Young University. Berrett is licensed in California as a certified public accountant.

Carothers provides audit and consulting services to clients that include real estate developers, real estate investment companies, stakeholders in renewable energy and nonprofit organizations. He specializes in accounting and auditing of affordable housing developments, including those subject to the auditing requirements of the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). He also specializes in financial reporting for consolidations, business combinations, sale-leaseback transactions and investment company fair value reporting. Before joining Novogradac, he worked at a major accounting firm as a senior audit manager specializing in private equity and venture capital financial reporting. Carothers received a bachelor's degree in accounting and economics from the University of Oregon. He is licensed in California as a certified public accountant.

Debusk serves clients in several areas of real estate accounting, with an emphasis in the new markets tax credit (NMTC) and affordable housing sectors. She specializes in audit and taxation of NMTC and LIHTC partnerships, corporations and nonprofit organizations, including those subject to the auditing requirements of HUD, OMB Uniform Guidance and Oregon Housing and Community Services. She also works extensively in a wide range of services that include real estate consulting for developments that qualify for LIHTCs, financial statement audits, reviews and compilations; tax return preparation; final cost certification audits; agreed-upon procedures; and financial forecasts of NMTC, LIHTC, historic tax credit (HTC) and opportunity zones (OZ) transactions. She has spoken on webinars and presented internal trainings on various technical subjects. Debusk received a bachelor's degree in business administration, majoring in accountancy and finance, from Oregon State University. Debusk is licensed in Oregon as a certified public accountant.

Geissinger specializes in federal and state NMTCs, HTCs, LIHTCs and renewable energy tax credits. He works with developers, syndicators, investors, community development entities and lenders on the structuring, financing and syndication of NMTC, HTC and LIHTC transactions. Geissinger has extensive experience in preparing financial forecasts for NMTC, HTC and LIHTC investments. He also provides clients with traditional accounting services such as financial statement audits, tax return preparation and final cost certification audits. Geissinger earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Ohio State University and is licensed as a certified public accountant in Ohio.

Gettings specializes in NMTC, HTC and LIHTC transactions with an emphasis in transaction consulting/structuring, financial forecasting and cost certifications. He has extensive experience with real estate compliance engagements, including financial statement audits, tax return preparation, agreed-upon procedures related to NMTC and LIHTC transactions, and various other matters. Gettings received bachelor's and master's degrees in accountancy from Southern Illinois University–Edwardsville. He is licensed as a certified public accountant in Missouri.

O'Sicky specializes in providing audit, tax, consulting and other attestation services in the LIHTC space, for both upper-tier and lower-tier entities, the NMTC field and the HTC community. O'Sicky also has experience working with cost certifications for both 9% and 4% LIHTC investments as well as 10% tests in various states (Ohio, Texas, North Carolina, New York), financial modeling of LIHTC transactions and cost certifications in the HTC space. One of his primary areas of expertise is the preparation of agreed-upon procedures services for qualified active low-income community business qualifications related to NMTCs, of which he has been involved in more than 100 transactions. O'Sicky received his bachelor's degree in accounting from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is licensed as a certified public accountant in Ohio.

Sellers specializes in the federal and state NMTC, HTC and OZ transactions. Sellers works extensively on financial statement audits, tax return preparation, cost certification audits, compliance reporting and NMTC allocation applications. He has contributed to various publications, including the Novogradac Journal of Tax Credits. Sellers earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Walsh University and is licensed in Ohio as a certified public accountant.

Velazquez focuses on providing audit and tax services in the HTC, LIHTC, HUD and commercial real estate spaces, as well as preparing financial forecasts for HTC and LIHTC investments while working with numerous real estate investors, syndicators and developers. His experience also includes the preparation of HTC and LIHTC cost certifications for numerous state housing agencies, as well as mortgagers and contractors cost certifications for HUD. Velazquez received a bachelor's degree in accounting from The University of Akron and is licensed as a certified public accountant in Ohio.

Wong provides audit, tax and consulting services to clients in the community development space. Wong has extensive experience working with real estate developers, community development entities, lenders and investors on the structuring and financing of new markets tax credit and historic rehabilitation tax credit transactions, including preparing financial forecasts and providing transaction advisory services. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of California, Davis. Wong is licensed in California as a certified public accountant.

