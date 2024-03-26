Novogradac Renewable Energy Conference Spotlights Inflation Reduction Act Topics

"I'm excited to return to San Diego for a discussion with leading industry experts in renewable energy tax credits," said Nat Eng, CPA, a partner in Novogradac's Walnut Creek, California, office and conference chair. Post this

Other sessions on the agenda include panels on energy storage, trends in clean energy development and ways to comply with the available benefits from the IRA while optimizing their financial possibilities. The full agenda can be found here.

The conference is co-hosted by Brown & Brown, CAC Specialty, Marsh and Nixon Peabody, sponsored by Allen & Overy, Atlantic Global Risk, City National Bank, Crowell & Moring LLP, Euclid Transactional, Foss & Company, Kutak Rock, Latham & Watkins LLP, Lockton Companies, McGriff, Scale Microgrids and WTW, and features exhibitors Agave Systems and U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance.

In addition to the panel topics, Novogradac will host a pre-conference workshop May 15. The Project Finance Primer will help participants gain an overview of the primary tax incentives for clean energy, learn the most common ownership structures and dig into important Internal Revenue Service (IRS) tax rules. Separate registration fees for the pre-conference workshop apply.

