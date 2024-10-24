Novogradac Summit in Washington, D.C., to Discuss Present, Future of Opportunity Zones Incentive

"Now is the time for action when it comes to renewal and extension of the opportunity zones incentive," said Jason Watkins, CPA, a partner in Novogradac's metro Atlanta office, and chair of the summit. Post this

The summit will feature discussions of potential OZ extensions, proposed reporting legislation and technical guidance. The full agenda can be found here.

JTC is co-hosting the summit, with OpportunityZones.com, OZPros, Redbrick LMD, Sidley Austin and Snell & Wilmer as sponsors.

The Novogradac 2024 Fall Opportunity Zones Summit takes place the day before the Novogradac 2024 Fall Renewable Energy Tax Credits Conference, which takes place Nov. 7-8, 2024, at the Fairmont. Conference panel topics will include discussion of how provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 are being implemented, among many other topics. The full agenda can be found here.

