NovoPayment Announces New Leadership to Propel Fintech Innovation

"We are committed to investing in the right technology, strengthening our platform, and delivering solutions that empower our customers to grow and innovate," said Rodrigo Rodas, CEO of NovoPayment. Post this

Rodrigo Rodas, an experienced fintech and private equity leader, steps in as CEO to drive NovoPayment's strategic growth, technology investments, and expansion across financial institutions. His leadership will emphasize operational excellence, deeper industry collaboration, and the evolution of NovoPayment's offerings to meet the rapidly changing demands of the financial sector.

Returning as CTO, Rama Ituarte brings deep expertise in financial technology and digital transformation. Having previously served as NovoPayment's Chief Technology Officer before leading Synchrony's digital platform advancements, Ituarte's return reinforces the company's commitment to enhancing its technology stack, modernizing its infrastructure, and delivering next-generation financial services.

A New Era of Innovation and Scale

Latin America's fintech sector is evolving rapidly, with financial institutions requiring more adaptable, secure, and efficient digital infrastructure. NovoPayment's renewed focus is on streamlining integrations, expanding its platform's capabilities, and ensuring its solutions meet the highest standards for performance and scalability.

"This is a pivotal moment for NovoPayment. We are committed to investing in the right technology, strengthening our platform, and delivering solutions that empower our customers to grow and innovate," said Rodrigo Rodas, CEO of NovoPayment. "Our goal is to provide a more seamless and scalable financial infrastructure that meets the demands of an evolving digital economy."

Looking Ahead

Under its new leadership, NovoPayment is actively investing in technology upgrades, strategic partnerships, and enhanced product capabilities to better serve financial institutions. The company is positioning itself as a key enabler of digital transformation, committed to providing a stronger foundation for banks and fintechs looking to scale their services.

With a refreshed vision and a leadership team dedicated to execution, NovoPayment is entering a new chapter, focused on delivering the financial infrastructure that the market demands.

About NovoPayment

NovoPayment is the leading payment processor in Central America, Mexico, the Caribbean, and the Andean region. Our API-powered platform enables businesses and financial institutions to launch and scale digital banking and payment solutions, empowering consumers, and businesses with seamless, secure, and innovative financial services. For more information, visit novopayment.com.

Media Contact

Benito Besada, NovoPayment, 1 (786) 553-8828, [email protected], https://novopayment.com/

SOURCE NovoPayment