Novum Global Ventures Pte Ltd Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Cybersecurity Excellence

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Novum Global Ventures Pte Ltd is pleased to announce that it has been officially awarded the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, an internationally recognised standard for information security management systems (ISMS). This certification underscores the company's strong commitment to implementing and maintaining the highest standards of cybersecurity for its suite of automated trading software, namely StockHero.ai and CryptoHero.ai.

With data security and risk management playing a pivotal role in today's digital landscape, Novum Global Ventures initiated the ISO certification process by engaging QAS International, a UK-based ISO certifying body. Over the course of several months, the company underwent a rigorous evaluation to assess its existing security controls, identify vulnerabilities, and develop a comprehensive strategy to enhance its information security framework.

As part of this extensive process, Novum Global Ventures adopted and implemented close to one hundred detailed security policies. These policies were designed to reinforce all aspects of its operations, from data protection and risk assessment to access management and incident response. The resulting framework not only strengthens the company's cybersecurity posture but also ensures compliance with global standards and client expectations.

Following a successful independent audit, Novum Global Ventures was officially awarded the ISO 27001 certification. This milestone validates the company's proactive and structured approach to managing sensitive data and mitigating cyber risks.

"We are proud to have achieved ISO 27001 certification," said Christopher Low, CEO of Novum Global Ventures. "This accomplishment reflects our ongoing commitment to data security and operational integrity. In a time where cyber threats are more sophisticated than ever, we want our clients, partners, and stakeholders to have complete confidence in our ability to protect their information."

The ISO 27001 certification marks a significant milestone in Novum Global Ventures' ongoing efforts to drive innovation, build trust, and strengthen resilience across its operations. As the company continues to grow and serve an expanding global client base through its advanced automated trading technology, it remains firmly committed to upholding the highest standards of cybersecurity and data governance.

About Novum Global Ventures Pte Ltd

Novum Global Ventures Pte Ltd is a technology-driven software and investment company focused on building innovative solutions in the financial services space. The company is the owner and operator of TradeHeroes.ai, a leading multi-asset automated trading platform that empowers users to trade across stocks, cryptocurrencies, CFDs, and forex with cutting-edge algorithmic strategies. With a commitment to security, performance, and user-centric innovation, Novum Global Ventures is dedicated to transforming the way individuals and institutions trade the financial markets.

Novum Global Ventures Pte Ltd, www.novum.global

