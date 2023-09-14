NOVUS Named Agency of Record for Valvoline Instant Oil Change to Amplify Brand Visibility Through Hyperlocal Strategy

"The NOVUS team impressed us with their strategic thinking, innovative localized analytics, and their engaged talent during every phase of the selection process. Their ability to listen to our needs and incorporate our feedback set them apart." Tweet this

VIOC is a leading quick lube franchise with 1,700 locations across the country. As VIOC's brand media AOR, NOVUS will utilize its hyperlocal approach to amplify the company's rapid growth while cultivating increased customer trust and bolstering the brand at a local level.

"The NOVUS team impressed us with their strategic thinking, innovative localized analytics, and their engaged talent during every phase of the selection process. Their ability to listen to our needs and incorporate our feedback set them apart. We are thrilled to work with this team as VIOC's Agency of Record, and are confident that their approach will help to accelerate VIOC's business expansion," said Laura Carpenter, VP Marketing & Customer Insights at Valvoline.

"This win is an important validation of NOVUS' approach and prowess. We're excited to bring our unique lens of geography to bear, at scale, for this great client and brand," said NOVUS CEO Melony Rios. Rob Davis, NOVUS President and CMO continued, "We have no doubt we can support Valvoline's continued growth by connecting with their 'do it for me' customer in a highly customized manner. With deep retail expertise, and a proven track record with franchise and new store growth, our team looks forward to hitting the ground running on this partnership."

NOVUS Media LLC is an independent media agency that uniquely plans and buys media through the lens of geography. They offer hyperlocal, customized, multichannel strategic media planning and buying with specialized multimedia talent, proprietary tools and custom techniques, representing the evolution of a next-gen agency. Focusing on local media of all types– TV, OTT, addressable, radio, OOH, digital display, video, mobile and search– NOVUS is fueled by marketing science and geospatial analytics to drive superior business results. For more information, go to www.novusmedia.com.

