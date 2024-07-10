Now Accepting Applications for the New Advanced Physician Advisor Certification (CPHYADV) Exam

The Advanced Physician Advisor Certification validates the knowledge and skills of physician advisors fulfilling leadership roles in advising the medical team and ultimately improving patient care, quality, utilization, and patient safety. Post this

Relying on the American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians' 47 years of certification expertise, this psychometrically sound board certification was developed under the guidance of a diverse panel of seasoned subject matter experts and Certification Management Services (CMS) to ensure a valid, reliable certification exam.

With well-defined topics identified through a robust competency analysis, the certification exam blueprint and exam items were written by a team of credible experts serving in a variety of Physician Advisor roles throughout the country.

The Advanced Physician Advisor Certification Exam window is open July 1 through September 30, 2024. Apply now for your choice of test date, time, and location. The exam consists of 175 multiple choice questions administered during an annual testing window. ABQAURP offers candidates in-person testing at Meazure Learning Test Centers or remote testing via the MonitorEDU remote proctoring system.

Candidates who successfully complete the advanced board certification exam will earn the credential of Certified Advanced Physician Advisor (CPHYADV). Earning this advanced credential leverages Physician Advisors for professional opportunities and allows them to stand out amongst their peers in this competitive job market.

Visit the ABQAURP website at: http://www.abqaurp.org/ABQMain/Advanced_Physician_Advisor_Certification.aspx or call (800) 998-6030 to learn how Advanced Physician Advisor Certification can validate your experience and advance your professional goals.

About ABQAURP

Established in 1977, the American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians, Inc. (ABQAURP) is an international membership association comprised of interdisciplinary health care professionals. Through its ultimate goal to improve the quality of health care, ABQAURP is dedicated to promoting health care quality through education and certification for physicians, nurses, and other members of the health care team. Learn more at: http://www.abqaurp.org.

Media Contact

Barbara Thomas, ABQAURP, (800) 998-6030, [email protected], https://www.abqaurp.org/

SOURCE ABQAURP