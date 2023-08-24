Now available from Aniara Diagnostica 5-ELISA Annexin A1 Antigen For measuring Annexin A1 antigen in plasma or in any biological fluid

Aniara Diagnostica is pleased to announce the availability of 5-ELISA Annexin A1 Antigen kit is a two-site enzyme immunoassay for measuring Annexin A1 antigen in plasma or in any biological fluid where it must be tested.

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aniara Diagnostica, a multi-national distributor of diagnostic and research agents, as well as screening tools, has strengthened its commitment to meeting today's highest standards for product quality and cost-efficient delivery.

For Research Use Only. Not for Use in Diagnostic Procedures.