Now available from Aniara Diagnostica 5-ELISA Annexin A1 Antigen For measuring Annexin A1 antigen in plasma or in any biological fluid

Aniara Diagnostica is pleased to announce the availability of 5-ELISA Annexin A1 Antigen kit is a two-site enzyme immunoassay for measuring Annexin A1 antigen in plasma or in any biological fluid where it must be tested.
WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aniara Diagnostica, a multi-national distributor of diagnostic and research agents, as well as screening tools, has strengthened its commitment to meeting today's highest standards for product quality and cost-efficient delivery.
For Research Use Only. Not for Use in Diagnostic Procedures.
This sandwich ELISA is designed with polyclonal antibodies coated onto the plate for capturing ANNEXIN A1 (ANXA1) in the tested sample.
A5D-55902 5-ELISA Annexin A1 Antigen click here for more information
The entire Aniara product line is available for purchase at http://www.aniara.com. The Company distributes products in North America, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Iceland.
