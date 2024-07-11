Now available from Aniara Diagnostica CRP-A from Pplus Products

Aniara Diagnostica is pleased to announce the availability of CRP-A Collagen Related Peptide, a strong agonist of Glycoprotein GPVI receptor platelet activation pathway.
WEST CHESTER, Ohio, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aniara Diagnostica, a multi-national distributor of diagnostic and research agents, as well as screening tools, has strengthened its commitment to meeting today's highest standards for product quality and cost-efficient delivery.
For Research Use Only. Not for Use in Diagnostic Procedures.
CRP-A is the next generation platelet activator offering the following benefits:
§ Batch to batch consistency on CRP-A response to platelet activation and aggregation.
§ Minimum dose that causes maximum aggregation is between 0.08 µg/mL and 0.14 µg/mL
§ Minimum dose that causes maximum activation is between 0.22 µg/mL and 0.30 µg/mL
§ CRP-A activity is in the range of concentration from 10 µg/mL to 0.03 µg/mL
Product Code: ACRP-A click here for more information
The entire Aniara product line is available for purchase at http://www.aniara.com. The Company distributes products in North America, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Iceland.
