Now available from Aniara Diagnostica CRP-A from Pplus Products

CRP-A is the next generation platelet activator offering the following benefits:

§ Batch to batch consistency on CRP-A response to platelet activation and aggregation.

§ Minimum dose that causes maximum aggregation is between 0.08 µg/mL and 0.14 µg/mL

§ Minimum dose that causes maximum activation is between 0.22 µg/mL and 0.30 µg/mL

§ CRP-A activity is in the range of concentration from 10 µg/mL to 0.03 µg/mL

