Now available from Aniara Diagnostica DP-Filter® For Removal of DOACs from Plasma Specimens

Aniara Diagnostica is pleased to announce the availability of DP Filter®, a device for the filtration of citrated plasmas to remove Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOAC) including dabigatran, edoxaban, apixaban and rivaroxaban at concentrations from 0,000 to 1,000 ng/mL.

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aniara Diagnostica, a multi-national distributor of diagnostic and research agents, as well as screening tools, has strengthened its commitment to meeting today's highest standards for product quality and cost-efficient delivery.

For Research Use Only. Not for Use in Diagnostic Procedures.