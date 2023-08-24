Now available from Aniara Diagnostica DP-Filter® For Removal of DOACs from Plasma Specimens

Aniara Diagnostica is pleased to announce the availability of DP Filter®, a device for the filtration of citrated plasmas to remove Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOAC) including dabigatran, edoxaban, apixaban and rivaroxaban at concentrations from 0,000 to 1,000 ng/mL.
WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aniara Diagnostica, a multi-national distributor of diagnostic and research agents, as well as screening tools, has strengthened its commitment to meeting today's highest standards for product quality and cost-efficient delivery.
For Research Use Only. Not for Use in Diagnostic Procedures.
The study of blood samples containing DOACs is challenging and may lead to false results. The DP-Filter® is effective in filtering DOAC from citrated plasma providing anticoagulant-free plasma that can be used for testing.
A5D-82412-RUO DP-Filter® click here for more information
The entire Aniara product line is available for purchase at http://www.aniara.com. The Company distributes products in North America, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Iceland.
Media Contact
Maria Waldron, Aniara Diagnostica, 513-342-3018, [email protected], www.aniara.com
SOURCE Aniara Diagnostica
Share this article