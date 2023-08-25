Now available from Aniara Diagnostica HEPA-Remove® for neutralization of Heparin or Heparinlike activity

Aniara Diagnostica is pleased to announce the availability of HEPA-Remove® Synthetic peptide for neutralization of Heparin or Heparinlike activity in laboratory samples

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aniara Diagnostica, a multi-national distributor of diagnostic and research agents, as well as screening tools, has strengthened its commitment to meeting today's highest standards for product quality and cost-efficient delivery.

For Research Use Only. Not for Use in Diagnostic Procedures.