Now available from Aniara Diagnostica HEPA-Remove® for neutralization of Heparin or Heparinlike activity

Aniara Diagnostica is pleased to announce the availability of HEPA-Remove® Synthetic peptide for neutralization of Heparin or Heparinlike activity in laboratory samples
WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aniara Diagnostica, a multi-national distributor of diagnostic and research agents, as well as screening tools, has strengthened its commitment to meeting today's highest standards for product quality and cost-efficient delivery.
For Research Use Only. Not for Use in Diagnostic Procedures.
HEPA-Remove®, 1 mg, Lyophilized Powder is a synthetic peptide designed to inhibit heparin and heparinlike activity. Given its molecular properties, heparin or heparinlike molecules are known to interfere with many assays including coagulation assays and PCR-based assay. HEPA-Remove® is intended to be used to selectively complex heparins and thereby inhibit the heparin associated assay interference.
A5D-68179-RUO HEPA-Remove® click here for more information
The entire Aniara product line is available for purchase at http://www.aniara.com. The Company distributes products in North America, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Iceland.
