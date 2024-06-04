Now available from Aniara Diagnostica Hyphen BioMeds Lysis Timer

Aniara Diagnostica is pleased to announce the availability of The Lysis Timer (LT), a handheld device, optimized by Hyphen BioMed to evaluate Global Fibrinolytic Capacity (GFC) in citrated plasma.
WEST CHESTER, Ohio, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aniara Diagnostica, a multi-national distributor of diagnostic and research agents, as well as screening tools, has strengthened its commitment to meeting today's highest standards for product quality and cost-efficient delivery.
For Research Use Only. Not for Use in Diagnostic Procedures.
The Lysis Timer is a semi-automated device for the study of euglobulin lysis time (or analysis of clot dissolution kinetics resulting from thrombin coagulation) in a sample of citrated human plasma in the presence of human tPA (recombinant) and silica (tPA-silica solution). It is a measuring device for professional use in a laboratory or similar environment for research purposes only.
ALT-8V Lysis Timer click here for more information
ALT-CV Glass Tubes click here for more information
ACK093K GFC Test click here for more information
ASC104K GFC Control Plasmas click here for more information
The entire Aniara product line is available for purchase at http://www.aniara.com. The Company distributes products in North America, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Iceland.
Media Contact
Maria Waldron, Aniara Diagnostica, 5133423018, [email protected], www.aniara.com
SOURCE Aniara Diagnostica
Share this article