Now available from Aniara Diagnostica Hyphen BioMeds Lysis Timer

Aniara Diagnostica is pleased to announce the availability of The Lysis Timer (LT), a handheld device, optimized by Hyphen BioMed to evaluate Global Fibrinolytic Capacity (GFC) in citrated plasma.

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aniara Diagnostica, a multi-national distributor of diagnostic and research agents, as well as screening tools, has strengthened its commitment to meeting today's highest standards for product quality and cost-efficient delivery.

For Research Use Only. Not for Use in Diagnostic Procedures.