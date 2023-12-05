Now available: Modern oceanside condominiums in the heart of Monterey

The modern, state-of-the-art homes are in the heart of the vibrant, coastal town, steps from Pebble Beach, Cannery Row and Monterey Bay Aquarium. Post this

"As a native of Monterey County, Monterey has always been home for me and my family. The Wave Street Condos are a passion project for me, and I'm thrilled to finally bring these to market," said GPR Ventures co-founder and Managing Principal Glen Yonekura. "Whether as a vacation property or a place to establish roots, each uniquely modern, luxury condo offers buyers the best of both worlds—tranquility in the heart of Monterey with the Pacific Ocean at your doorstep, along with proximity to world-class attractions like Monterey Car Week, Pebble Beach Food & Wine, legendary golf courses and events, and endless options for outdoor activities."

PROPERTY FEATURES INCLUDE

Spacious Floor Plans: The four units boast generous space at 1,340, 1,378, 1,386 and 1,400 square feet, respectively. Each unit features either two or three bedrooms, as well as two private balconies, a walk-in closet and sizeable living space.

Professional Appliances: Each home is equipped with a professional French door refrigerator, a five-burner gas range, a front-loading washer and dryer and a tankless water heater.

High-End Amenities: The elevated design aesthetic includes sleek, contemporary ceramic countertops, energy-efficient and durable vinyl patio doors and beautiful hardwood floors.

ADA Compliant Unit: One ADA compliant unit includes a first-floor primary bedroom and bathroom, along with elevator access from the parking garage, providing comfort and accessibility for individuals with limited mobility.

About GPR Ventures

Founded in 2011, GPR Ventures is a privately held real estate investment firm with offices in Silicon Valley and Sacramento that specializes in providing real estate opportunities for a select group of sophisticated investors. GPR Ventures uses a dynamic, fully developed process and the acquisition-to-disposition expertise of founders Glen Yonekura and Phillip Rolla to yield consistent results. GPR's portfolio includes 154 industrial, multifamily and office buildings totaling over 4 million square feet and an additional 53 acres of land. For additional information, please visit GPRVentures.com or call (408) 559-3300.

