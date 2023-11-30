Now Available: Pantone® Matching System Integration for Embodee

The Embodee platform for online 3D apparel design is streamlining color management with the launch of an all-new Pantone integration.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the latest release of their 3D apparel design platform, fashion technology developer Embodee is launching a new integration created in partnership with Pantone. Embodee customers will now have access to ten Pantone color libraries—representing thousands of colors—from the leading global color authority.
The new integration brings Pantone's color libraries directly into Embodee's design tool. Users can select Pantone colors, create sets, mix and match with other colors, and easily apply them to 3D products online. And Pantone color names will seamlessly carry over into production files, further ensuring apparel color appears exactly as intended.
Embodee VP of Product & Technology Operations Ben Sosinski said of this new integration, "It gets us closer to customers' design workflows by allowing them to leverage Pantone colors directly. Pantone is more than just the gold standard for color communication —it plays a critical role in how apparel is created. So, by bringing Pantone libraries directly into Embodee, we're giving our customers more flexibility, more options, and more simplicity."
This sentiment was echoed by Pantone's Senior Global Director of Product and Licensing, Iain Pike: "We're excited to bring the Pantone Color System to Embodee's design platform. Apparel is one of the key applications where Pantone helps designers and consumers around the world express their creativity and style. Partnering with an innovative company like Embodee, one that streamlines apparel production processes spanning the globe, is an exciting way for us to simplify workflows for even more designers."
The new Pantone integration is available to all Embodee customers today. For more information, visit embodee.com.
About Embodee
Founded in 2008, Embodee delivers a best-in-class platform leveraging 3D to foster creativity and collaboration in the apparel supply chain—greatly increasing efficiency and profitability. The company is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and has employees across the United States, Europe, and Southeast Asia.
About Pantone
Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at pantone.com and connect with Pantone on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.
