Now Available: Pantone® Matching System Integration for Embodee

"We're excited to bring the Pantone Color System to Embodee's design platform...Partnering with an innovative company like Embodee, one that streamlines apparel production processes spanning the globe, is an exciting way for us to simplify workflows for even more designers." Iain Pike, Pantone Post this

Embodee VP of Product & Technology Operations Ben Sosinski said of this new integration, "It gets us closer to customers' design workflows by allowing them to leverage Pantone colors directly. Pantone is more than just the gold standard for color communication —it plays a critical role in how apparel is created. So, by bringing Pantone libraries directly into Embodee, we're giving our customers more flexibility, more options, and more simplicity."

This sentiment was echoed by Pantone's Senior Global Director of Product and Licensing, Iain Pike: "We're excited to bring the Pantone Color System to Embodee's design platform. Apparel is one of the key applications where Pantone helps designers and consumers around the world express their creativity and style. Partnering with an innovative company like Embodee, one that streamlines apparel production processes spanning the globe, is an exciting way for us to simplify workflows for even more designers."

The new Pantone integration is available to all Embodee customers today. For more information, visit embodee.com.

About Embodee

Founded in 2008, Embodee delivers a best-in-class platform leveraging 3D to foster creativity and collaboration in the apparel supply chain—greatly increasing efficiency and profitability. The company is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and has employees across the United States, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

About Pantone

Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at pantone.com and connect with Pantone on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Wilitza VAzquez, Embodee, 7874245898, [email protected], www.embodee.com

SOURCE Embodee