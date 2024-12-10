Now Available: Winter in the City: A Collection of Dark Speculative Fiction explores the darker side of human nature set in cities around the world

"All the stories are worth the price of admission, with memorable standouts by Anjum Noor Choudhury, Sam Rebelein, Sarah Read, Mike Allen, Brian Evenson, and more." -Maria Haskins Post this

"With unique story concepts and experiences of distinctive tales and twists the anthology is sure to fascinate readers." says President Richard B. Wood of Ruadán Books. "This rare collection will explore 18 different cities with narratives ranging from paranormal, fantasy to horror, and psychological themes."

A unique process for a call to write within the dark speculative anthology showcased authors' passion and creativity and included over 500 author-submitted stories. It was narrowed it down to nine authors from all walks of life to contribute to Winter in The City and includes:

Gwendolyn Kiste: "Cleveland" is by the three-time Bram Stoker Award-winning author of The Rust Maidens, Reluctant Immortals, Pretty Marys All in a Row, and The Haunting of Velkwood. Her short fiction and nonfiction have appeared in outlets including Lit Hub, Nightmare, CrimeReads, Tor Nightfire, The Lineup, and The Dark. She's a Lambda Literary Award winner, and her fiction has also received the This Is Horror award for Novel of the Year.

Brian Evenson: "Salt Lake City" is the author of a dozen books of fiction, most recently the story collection A Collapse of Horses (Coffee House Press 2016) and the novella The Warren (Tor.com 2016). He has also recently published Windeye (Coffee House Press 2012) and Immobility (Tor 2012), both of which were finalists for a Shirley Jackson Award. His novel Last Days won the American Library Association's award for Best Horror Novel of 2009.

Sarah Read: "Paris" her stories can be found in various places, including Ellen Datlow's Best Horror of the Year vols 10 and 12. Her first collection OUT OF WATER is available from Trepidatio Publishing, as is her debut novel THE BONE WEAVER'S ORCHARD, both nominated for the Bram Stoker, This is Horror, and Ladies of Horror Fiction Awards.

Richard Kadrey "Brooklyn" is the New York Times bestselling author of the Sandman Slim supernatural noir series. Sandman Slim was included in Amazon's "100 Science Fiction & Fantasy Books to Read in a Lifetime," and is in development as a feature film.

Reviews of "Winter in the City"

An eclectic travelogue with words of warning: "People love to visit here, but none of it's real, y'know?" -Kirkus

I enjoyed getting a glimpse into the souls of these cities. The fact that each story is named after the city it's set in means the cities take on identities of their own and become characters in their own right. - Cheryl S. Ntumy

About Ruadán Books

Publishing house Ruádan Books is always inspiring, educating, and elevating unique voices in the space of dark speculative fiction. Deeply committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion across the board, Ruadan's mission is to uplift and amplify marginalized voices. This newest publishing house and small independent press offer unique experiences for readers, and its focus is to mentor and publish authors in a wide range of genres, including fantasy, science fiction, horror, crime fiction, and beyond.

About R.B. Wood

Former technologist, entrepreneur, world traveler, and author/editor R. B. Wood is an MFA graduate from Emerson College and the founder of Ruadán Books. The newest publishing house continues to uplift and amplify marginalized voices. Its mission is to welcome new authors, inspire them, and tell unique stories from a worldwide perspective. As a dark speculative storyteller, Wood has had novels and short stories published online and traditionally. His thriller Bayou Whispers blends the horrors of everyday life with that of the supernatural. It tells the story of a strong female survivor, with plot twists, dark mystery, and voodoo magic. R.B. and his wife Tina adore animals and are self-professed "crazy cat people."

About Anna Koon

Boston-based artist and writer, Anna Koon has published articles for a variety of periodicals, one poem, two screenplays and a children's book entitled: Willamina, Queen of the Worms. She is the founder and director of an educational series presented to various arts organizations throughout Massachusetts. Additionally, she works as a creative coach and editor. Anna lives at the top of what was once the women's quarters of a Victorian mental institution with her husband and two whippets, Zeta Puppis and Nimble Nimbus. Learn more about her @ www.a2n2.net

