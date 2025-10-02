Now Five-Star Accredited: International Flooring, Inc. Joins an Elite Class of Tile & Stone Contractors Nationwide

This honor places International Flooring, Inc. among the most respected tile and stone installation professionals in the United States, further validating its longstanding commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and excellence in execution. Post this

Founded in 1947, the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) is the largest and most respected tile and stone trade association in the world. As a nonprofit organization, the NTCA is dedicated to advancing the tile installation industry through technical training, education, and industry standards. Its Five-Star Contractor Program represents the highest level of accreditation available to qualified tile contractors.

About the NTCA Five-Star Accreditation

The NTCA Five-Star Program is the tile industry's highest level of credentialing, recognizing contractors who demonstrate:

Technical expertise and proven field experience

Adherence to rigorous installation standards

Verified compliance with TCNA and ANSI standards

Sound business and safety practices

A commitment to continuing education and innovation

A commitment to excellence that extends across every division

Only a select number of companies nationwide hold this certification, making International Flooring's achievement especially significant in the Southeast construction market.

Why This Matters for Our Clients

Choosing an NTCA Five-Star Accredited contractor means you're working with a proven leader, one that's not only experienced but independently validated.

Here's what that means for your next project:

Reduced Risk: We've been independently vetted through third-party review and hold a long-standing reputation for delivering on-time, code-compliant installations.

Superior Workmanship: Our tile division is trained in advanced techniques, materials, and installation methods that meet or exceed industry standards.

Premium Warranties: Many top-tier manufacturers offer extended warranties—but only through Five-Star contractors.

Peace of Mind: You're working with a team committed to transparency, accountability, and excellence—on every square foot.

When you choose an NTCA Five-Star Contractor, you invest in excellence, reliability, and a commitment to perfection, ensuring your project is in the right hands.

Who This Applies To

International Flooring, Inc.'s NTCA Five-Star Accreditation benefits a wide range of project stakeholders:

Architects:

Specify with confidence that our teams are trained to meet or exceed TCNA guidelines and execute complex design intent with technical precision.

General Contractors:

Mitigate subcontractor risk with a proven partner. Our accreditation means you're hiring a team with verified compliance, safety, and performance standards.

Property Owners & Developers:

From hospitality to education, you gain long-term durability, superior finishes, and a professional partner you can trust

How to Identify a True Five-Star Tile Contractor

When evaluating tile contractors for your next commercial or luxury project, use this simple checklist:

NTCA Member in Good Standing

Independently Reviewed for Business Practices

Certified Safety & Training Programs

Proven Record of Complex Installations

Manufacturer-Approved for Warranty Work

Ongoing Industry Education & Training

Fully Committed to TCNA and ANSI Standards

International Flooring, Inc. meets or exceeds each of these criteria.

About International Flooring, Inc.

Headquartered in Central Florida, International Flooring, Inc. is a trusted commercial flooring partner for some of the largest and most demanding projects in the region. From convention centers and theme parks to luxury resorts and public institutions, the company delivers comprehensive flooring solutions with an unmatched commitment to quality, safety, and professionalism.

With this NTCA Five-Star Accreditation, the company's tile and stone division now stands among the most respected in the industry.

SOURCE International Flooring, Inc.