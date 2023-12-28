'Now is the time for wedding planning,' advises San Luis Obispo caterer

Working with a caterer involves more than adding the wedding date and location to the appointment book and selecting a menu. Post this

Christmas Day

Valentines Day

Christmas Eve

New Year's Day

New Year's Eve

The two weekends before Christmas Day.

Planning a wedding during the holidays might seem like overload, but the earlier the planning the better the chances of reserving the caterer. Most caterers are all booked for weddings for the coming year by late February or early March, reports Castillo. Booking the caterer early means the bride and wedding planner can relax about one important part of the wedding celebration.

Working with a caterer involves more than adding the wedding date and location to the appointment book and selecting a menu. But, once those things are out of the way, the bride can focus on the rest of her wedding plans. The San Luis Obispo caterer has prepared a "things to do" checklist for working with the caterer to help streamline the process for the bride and her wedding planner. The checklist includes:

How many guests are expected? Catering prices are based on a per-person cost for the selected menu. Estimating the number of guests helps with budgeting and menu selection. The number of guests is expected to change some over the coming months, but an estimate is a starting point. Other things to consider include:

As the big day gets closer, communicate more frequently. Items to verify include:

Is everything still on schedule?

What issues need to be resolved?

What is the final guest count?

Are there any menu changes?

Finalize the setup, such as linens, table seating, serving stations, and serving times for meals, drinks, champagne, and the cake.

Popolo Catering is a San Luis Obispo family-owned and operated catering business managed by Leon and Kat Castillo. A true family business, members of the Castillo family manage key positions in the company and contribute to Popolo Catering becoming one of the most popular caterers on the Central Coast. Services include a free online quote estimator that helps with budget planning.

Focusing on food service and catering since 1986,. Leon started catering full-time in 2006, after acquiring Popolo Catering. Kat, Leon, and the entire team pride themselves in delicious and flavorful fusion and comfort foods and an unsurpassed level of personalized service. The Castillo family is especially honored to take part in weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, and other special community events.

