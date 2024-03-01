Now is The Time to Process W2 and W3 Corrections with 2023 ezW2Correction Software

Latest 2023 ezW2Correction software supports business owners, tax professionals and HR streamlining the task for novice clients. Post this

Note to businesses: To correct a Form W-2 already submitted, file a Form W-2c with a separate Form W-3c for each year needing correction. File a Form W-3C whenever you file a Form W-2C, even if only filing a Form W-2C to correct an employee's name or Social Security number (SSN).

ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows customers to get started immediately after installation from https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp . The software's point-and-click simplicity makes it ideal for business owners and tax professionals who have better things to do than learn complicated software.

The robust features that are included in the application are:

ezW2Correction software can print W-2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper. This feature is SSA-approved.

ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into PDF format to email it to recipients quickly.

If pre-printed forms are the preferred method of processing W2 and W3 correction forms, ezW2Correction can also fill data on pre-printed forms.

ezW2Correction can support unlimited forms, unlimited recipients and unlimited companies with no extra charge.

ezW2Correction also supports the efile feature.

ezW2 Correction is approved by SSA to print all W2C and W3C forms on plain white paper. This will allow customers to save money on expensive preprinted forms.

