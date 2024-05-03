Now Leasing: Brixley at Carolina Forest Offers Contemporary Rental Living near Myrtle Beach

"We're thrilled to introduce Brixley at Carolina Forest to the Myrtle Beach community," said Zach Schofel, principal at Eastman Residential. "This community showcases contemporary living in a family-friendly community with resort-style amenities." Post this

The Brixley is located at 110 Chanticleer Village Drive in Myrtle Beach. The community offers beautiful three-bedroom floor plans and is located minutes from the prestigious Carolina Forest School District and the area's best retail and golf courses, as well as Conway Medical Center. Each residence boasts beautiful luxurious interior finishes, in-unit washer and dryer, an expansive open floor plan seamlessly merging the kitchen, dining and living areas, and a suite of premium appliances.

Brixley is conveniently located near a wide variety of restaurants, entertainment and shopping venues and outdoor enthusiasts can explore the nearby beach areas. The community is nestled near the esteemed Coastal Carolina University and Horry Georgetown Technical College and just minutes from an array of retail options and corporate and medical offices located along Route 501.

"We're thrilled to introduce Brixley at Carolina Forest to the Myrtle Beach community," said Zach Schofel, principal at Eastman Residential. "This community showcases contemporary living in a family-friendly community with resort-style amenities."

The architectural design of the pet-friendly community reflects sleek lines and tasteful aesthetics with quartz countertops, new luxury vinyl flooring, modern paint scheme, backsplash, a modernized lighting package, beautiful kitchen cabinetry, new modern fixtures as well as a smart technology package.

The community is in one of the most affluent pockets of Myrtle Beach, just steps from Myrtle Beach National Golf Club. Myrtle Beach has one of the fastest-growing populations among all metro areas in the country. In fact, the metro's population has grown more than three times the national average in recent years with employment experiencing a similar expansion over the past decade. As coastal tourism surged, Myrtle Beach was the first metropolitan area in South Carolina to return to pre-Covid levels of employment, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Healthcare, retail, and leisure and hospitality jobs continue to bring many newcomers into the market.

Brixley at Carolina Forest recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony and is now open for leasing. Find out more about Brixley here or call (843) 349-3000 to schedule a tour of the community.

About Eastman Residential

Eastman Residential is the residential arm of Eastman Companies. Eastman Companies was founded in 1978 and presently owns, manages or has developed more than 8 million square feet of office, retail, industrial, student housing and multifamily properties. Eastman Residential was launched in 2020 to focus on acquiring well-located multifamily and student housing communities in markets with robust economic drivers and future growth potential.

At Eastman, an entrepreneurial and proactive approach to asset management is embraced, emphasizing the creation of long-term asset appreciation and value. The dedicated professionals at Eastman are guided by a shared commitment to curate compelling and transformative living experiences for their residents. They actively cultivate an environment that prioritizes holistic well-being and personal development, leading to the establishment of communities with an unwavering record of success for both their valued residents and esteemed investors. For more information, please visit https://eastmanresidential.com or visit LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Alison Walsh, Serendipit Consulting, 6027410866, [email protected], www.serendipitconsulting.com

SOURCE Eastman Residential