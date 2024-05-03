Now Leasing: The Grand at Market District Offers Contemporary Rental Living in Statesboro

"The Grand at Market District offers the walkability and convenience that is second to none in the area," said Zach Schofel, principal at Eastman Residential. "This gated, luxury community is in the heart of the medical district. The location is ideal." Post this

The Grand is located at 1150 Brampton Avenue in Statesboro and offers both two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each residence boasts beautiful luxurious interior finishes, in-unit washer and dryer, an expansive open floor plan seamlessly merging the kitchen, dining and living areas, and a suite of premium appliances.

"The Grand at Market District offers the walkability and convenience that is second to none in the area," said Zach Schofel, principal at Eastman Residential. "This gated, luxury community is in the heart of the medical district surrounded by brand new retail and medical offices. The location is ideal."

The architectural design of the pet-friendly community reflects sleek lines and tasteful aesthetics with quartz countertops, new luxury vinyl flooring, modern paint scheme, backsplash, a modernized lighting package, beautiful kitchen cabinetry, new modern fixtures as well as a smart technology package.

Statesboro, just 30 minutes from Savannah, continues to grow and thrive. The presence of Georgia Southern University, with enrollment of more than 20,000 students, significantly contributes to the region's economic impact. The area's economy is underpinned by key sectors such as education, healthcare and manufacturing. The metropolitan area is poised for substantial growth over the next decade, with the population expected to increase by more than 25% by 2030. A significant catalyst for this population surge is the construction of Hyundai Motor Group's massive $10 billion electric vehicle and battery plant just outside Statesboro which is currently under construction and slated to open in early 2025. The Grand at Market District is located steps away from the East Georgia Regional Medical center and surrounded by newly built medical offices.

The Grand at Market District recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony and is now open for leasing. Find out more about The Grand here or call (912) 388-9349 to schedule a tour of the community.

About Eastman Residential

Eastman Residential is the residential arm of Eastman Companies. Eastman Companies was founded in 1978 and presently owns, manages or has developed more than 8 million square feet of office, retail, industrial, student housing and multifamily properties. Eastman Residential was launched in 2020 to focus on acquiring well-located multifamily and student housing communities in markets with robust economic drivers and future growth potential.

At Eastman, an entrepreneurial and proactive approach to asset management is embraced, emphasizing the creation of long-term asset appreciation and value. The dedicated professionals at Eastman are guided by a shared commitment to curate compelling and transformative living experiences for their residents. They actively cultivate an environment that prioritizes holistic well-being and personal development, leading to the establishment of communities with an unwavering record of success for both their valued residents and esteemed investors. For more information, please visit https://eastmanresidential.com or visit LinkedIn.

