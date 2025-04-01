Now Now NoHo Opens on New York's Historic Bowery, Introducing a Transformative Boutique Experience for Solo Travelers

"Now Now NoHo is more than just a place to sleep – it's a gateway to discovery, connection, and the best New York has to offer," said Phil Hospod, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dovetail + Co. Post this

"We've created an experience where travelers can immerse themselves in the energy of the city while enjoying a comfortable, design-forward, and community-driven stay. It's a space that invites exploration—both of the self and of the world around you," said Phil Hospod, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dovetail + Co. "Now Now NoHo is more than just a place to sleep – it's a gateway to discovery, connection, and the best New York has to offer."

Each single-occupancy cabin is meticulously designed with features that include a custom Wright mattress, Garnier-Thiebaut linens, Brooklinen robe, a sound machine to enhance restful sleep, and Now Now NoHo-branded amenities including an eye mask, earplugs, and slippers. For an additional $30 per night, guests can opt for one of the ten Now or Never Sleeper Cabins, which are slightly larger than the entry-level room category and feature in-room art murals by local artists such as Alyss Odle, Daniela Araya, Ella Barnes, and more.

Now Now NoHo uniquely offers a dedicated Women+ floor, specifically designated for women and non-binary guests. Shared bathrooms are equipped with Grown Alchemist bath products and lockable showers and toilets. Bathrooms are designed to be as functional as they are bold, featuring purple doors, green sinks, herringbone green tile, asymmetrical mirrors, and pendant lighting.

The hotel is equally committed to leveraging technology for a seamless guest experience, offering a pre-arrival self-check-in through mobile app, in addition to check-in kiosks in the lobby. The lobby also has a retail area offering Now Now NoHo-branded merchandise. Guests can further elevate their stay by renting unique amenities such as Fuji Instax cameras, Therabody Smart Goggles and Theraguns, Nintendo Game Boys, Solawave Red Light Therapy Masks, and more.

Communal spaces for guests to gather include the Guest Lounge, a vibrant lower-level space with gradient rainbow-colored wallpaper, a community calendar, and a vending machine stocked with health and wellness products such as face masks, adaptogenic mushroom gummies, lip balms, curated snacks, and more. Now Now NoHo offers a calendar of activities and events on-site and at neighboring businesses for guests to meet each other. The hotel also virtually connects guests and informs them about special happenings in the hotel and around the neighborhood. A connections board hangs within the Guest Lounge that encourage guests to leave a note, make plans, and get to know other travelers with similar interests. The hotel will regularly surprise its guests with tickets to concerts, art exhibits, and museums, and notify guests through the communication platform.

For loyal travelers, Now Now NoHo offers a Membership Plan, priced at $100/month or $1,200/year, which includes one complimentary night's stay per month, 25% off additional stays, 10% off gift shop purchases, and early check-in or late check-out when available. Annual members also receive a complimentary robe and slippers upon joining. For travelers seeking flexibility, the Sleep Club is free to join and provides access to special member rates, plus perks such as free slippers after five stays and a complimentary night (up to $150 value) after ten stays. Both programs provide exclusive benefits that transform every visit into a memorable adventure.

Located at 338 Bowery, Now Now NoHo places guests at the crossroads of some of Manhattan's most iconic neighborhoods, including SoHo, the East Village, and the Lower East Side. Bowery is a historic street—the oldest in New York City—with deep cultural and social significance. Now Now NoHo will provide travelers with a memorable and accessible experience in the city that never sleeps.

Guestrooms start at $125/night. To book a stay at the all-new Now Now NoHo, please visit www.staynownow.com and follow Now Now NoHo on Instagram.

About Dovetail + Co

Led by Phil Hospod, Dovetail + Co is an owner and creator of hotels, bars, and restaurants that promote exploration and discovery. Dovetail's leadership team combines best-in-class real estate and hospitality disciplines to create spaces that leave an impression. Dovetail + Co's critically acclaimed hotel projects include Wayfinder Newport in Rhode Island, Wayfinder Waikiki in Hawaii, Wayfinder Bishop in California, Urban Cowboy Lodge in the Catskill Mountains of New York, Palihotel San Diego and Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa in Bermuda. Dovetail is actively growing, focusing on projects in storied destinations that challenge the imagination and leverage its core capabilities. https://www.dovetailandco.com/

