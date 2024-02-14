Now Open: Adieu Laser & Aesthetics Selects Georgia to Launch Elevated, Dermatology-Backed Practice

"Our goal is to redefine the laser hair removal experience," said Dr. Hougeir. "We believe in using advanced technology and knowledge to transform skincare routines, and our Elite iQ laser device is a testament to that commitment." Post this

The cornerstone of Adieu's services is its use of the Cynosure Elite iQ™, recognized as the best medical-grade laser hair removal laser available today. The Elite iQ, coupled with the Skintel® Melanin Reader™– the first Health Canada and FDA-cleared melanin reader on the market – ensures safe treatment for all skin tones and treatable areas of the body. From underarms to legs, bikini areas, and backs, Adieu offers a personalized and efficient laser hair removal experience for both men and women. The newly established location also features a relevant selection of medical-grade skincare products, including premium options from dermatology-recommended skincare brands like SkinCeuticals, SkinMedica, and Isdin.

"We strive to instill confidence in our guests. The practice boasts cutting-edge technology, ensuring that guests receive the most advanced treatments available in the industry. However, what truly sets Adieu apart is its commitment to providing an approachable guest experience that prioritizes results over hard sales tactics. It's not just about removing hair; it's about fostering a sense of empowerment and self-confidence that transcends beyond the treatment room," said Adieu Director of Operations, Hannah Beth Millman. "We expect our guests to walk away from each session feeling more confident than when they walked in."

Medical Director Dr. F. George Hougeir, a board-certified Dermatologist, brings his experience to uphold the highest standards in laser hair removal services at Adieu.

"Our goal is to redefine the laser hair removal experience," said Dr. Hougeir. "We believe in using advanced technology and knowledge to transform skincare routines, and our Elite iQ laser device is a testament to that commitment."

Following its flagship Atlanta location, Adieu Laser & Aesthetics will introduce a new location in Cincinnati, Ohio. While this marks the first step in Adieu's journey to bring its innovative laser hair removal approach to cities across the nation, plans are also underway for local expansion throughout the year, including a space in Smyrna this spring.

To commemorate the grand opening, Adieu Laser & Aesthetics presents a special Founders Promotion. The first 50 guests to purchase a laser hair removal package at any new location become founding members, enjoying VIP status with a 40% discount on the initial package and a 10% discount on all subsequent packages and product purchases. Founding members also receive priority access to exclusive events.

About Adieu Laser & Aesthetics

Adieu Laser & Aesthetics, backed by PhyNet Dermatology, LLC, is a leading laser hair removal company committed to providing safe, effective and comfortable treatments for all. By combining advanced dermatological practices with a focus on guest well-being, Adieu aims to provide unparalleled service that sets the bar high in the world of aesthetics. The concept emphasizes exceptional guest experiences, blending medical expertise with a commitment to redefine the standards of laser hair removal in Atlanta and beyond. For more information, visit sayadieu.com and connect with Adieu on Facebook and Instagram.

