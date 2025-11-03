Now Open: Bay Shores Peninsula Hotel Revives a 1960s Surf-Motel Icon in Newport Beach

Newport Beach's Balboa Peninsula welcomes a new era of coastal hospitality

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bay Shores Peninsula Hotel, operated by Pacifica Hotels, the largest owner and operator of boutique hotels along the Pacific Coast, is now open as Newport Beach's newest boutique retreat, anchoring the Balboa Peninsula's modern revival. Once a 1960s surf motel, the 25-room hideaway has been reimagined to blend mid-century nostalgia with contemporary California design. As part of a growing resurgence of California motels, Bay Shores brings craftsmanship, design, and a renewed sense of place to one of Southern California's most timeless enclaves, now reimagined for a new generation.

"We wanted Bay Shores to feel like a love letter to Newport, a place that nods to its past while embracing the creativity and ease of today's California lifestyle," says Blake Marriott, owner of Bay Shores Peninsula Hotel. "Our vision was to create a space that captures the character of the Peninsula, where guests can truly feel the energy of the coast."

Design that Blends Nostalgia with New California Style

Reimagined by CPD Studio, a Southern California-based interior design firm known for its thoughtful approach to coastal spaces, Bay Shores Peninsula Hotel is an ode to Newport's golden age, infused with the easy sophistication of contemporary California style.

Each of the 25 guestrooms tells its own story through tactile design and craftsmanship. Mid-century silhouettes meet modern coastal texture, from striped wallpaper and gingham upholstery to curved-leg lounge chairs paired with custom oak furnishings and brass-accented marble vanities. Local photography by Mariah Brink and handcrafted lighting by Robert Gordon add a layered warmth that feels timeless, nostalgic, and true to Newport.

In the lobby, CPD Studio strikes a balance between beach-town ease and architectural sophistication. Green-and-white marble floors, arched details, and soft pastel hues flow together with brushed brass accents, while a curved oak reception desk and marble-clad café bar anchor the space in a refined coastal aesthetic.

Thoughtful Touches for Effortless Coastal Living

Every detail at Bay Shores is designed to enhance the relaxed rhythm of life by the sea. Guestrooms feature Bellino Italian linens, robes by LA-based designer Simone Fan, and Kiehl's bath amenities, while sustainable touches, from refillable glass carafes to compostable containers, reflect the hotel's mindful approach to hospitality.

The Beach Concierge curates a seamless seaside experience, arranging personalized setups with chairs, umbrellas, Stanley coolers stocked to preference, and beach toys – ready for guests to enjoy at their chosen time. Complimentary cruisers invite guests to explore the Peninsula from pier to harbor, pedaling past Balboa Pier and the Fun Zone before stopping to browse the boutiques and cafés along Marine Avenue.

In collaboration with Tin Marin, a San Diego–based artisan brand, each room features a custom handwoven Mixte bag designed exclusively for Bay Shores, available for use during a guest's stay or to purchase as a keepsake. It's a small but meaningful symbol of the hotel's dedication to craftsmanship and coastal community.

Rooftop Escapes with a View from Harbor to Horizon

Perched above the Peninsula, Bay Shores' twin rooftops—The Penny and The Pearl—offer the kind of panoramic perspective that defines life in Newport Beach: sailboats gliding across the harbor on one side, surfers chasing breaks beyond the jetty on the other. By day, they're serene spots for morning yoga or afternoon lounging; by night, they glow with the golden shimmer of sunset, fireplaces flickering and the sea breeze carrying the sound of laughter and clinking glasses.

Designed for easy gathering and open-air indulgence, both rooftops reflect the hotel's effortless sense of community, intimate yet elevated, casual yet cinematic. Whether for a sunset spritz, a private celebration, or a quiet moment to watch the coast fade into twilight, The Penny and The Pearl bring together everything that makes the Bay Shores experience distinct: simplicity, style, and a view that stretches from harbor to horizon.

All-Day Coastal Café

At street level, the hotel's café captures the neighborhood rhythm, espresso drifting onto the sidewalk, locals dropping in for pastries, and guests starting the day with an easy breakfast. Serving Coffee Manufactory espresso and Crema Artisan Bakery pastries alongside Mediterranean-inspired salads and sandwiches, it feels more like a local favorite than a hotel café.

From morning coffee before a surf session to wine at golden hour, guests can enjoy light bites in-room, in the café or alfresco under the coastal sun, a reflection of the Peninsula's effortless, lived-in charm.

A Modern Hideaway Rooted in the Peninsula's Spirit

Just steps from the sand and harbor, Bay Shores captures what travelers crave most from Southern California now, a return to simplicity, craftsmanship, and connection to place. It's not just a new chapter for a Newport classic, but a fresh expression of what coastal hospitality can be.

In celebration of the grand opening, guests staying with Bay Shores this November and December will receive a complimentary Bay Shores Peninsula Hotel tote filled with iconic saltwater taffy, a café voucher, and special Bay Shores keepsakes. Guests can book using code WELCOME to receive this special offer. Reservations and more information are available at bayshoreshotel.com or on Instagram at @bayshoresnewport.

About Bay Shores Peninsula Hotel

Bay Shores Peninsula Hotel offers a relaxed yet refined take on coastal hospitality in one of Southern California's most beloved beach towns. Nestled along the sun-soaked shores of Newport Beach, the 25-room boutique retreat evokes the charm of a classic seaside escape with breezy, individually designed guest rooms, thoughtful amenities such as custom beach coolers, beach toys and bike rentals, and a bespoke approach to service that is quintessentially SoCal. Bay Shores is also home to The Penny and The Pearl, two open-air gathering spaces designed for golden hour lounging, private celebrations, and intimate events, as well as an all-day café fueled by seasonal, locally sourced fare that complements the coastal energy of the property. Whether arriving for a weekend escape or a midweek recharge, Bay Shores Peninsula Hotel is a modern hideaway that captures the essence of Newport Beach's effortless charm.

About Pacifica Hotels

Pacifica Hotels was formed in 1993 to consolidate the hospitality operations of Invest West Financial Corporation, which has been involved in the acquisition, development, refurbishing and operating of quality hotel properties and other commercial real estate properties for nearly 30 years. Today, Pacifica Hotels is the largest owner and operator of boutique hotels on the Pacific coast. Pacifica Hotels' independent and flagged properties in key California cities from San Diego to San Francisco, as well as Hawaii, feature outstanding locations, AAA 3- and 4-diamond ratings, upgraded amenities and high standards of guest service. For complete hotel descriptions and reservations, please visit www.pacificahotels.com.

