Now Open: Silan from James Beard Award-Winning Chef Alon Shaya

The ultimate epicenter for gourmands, foodies and connoisseurs in the entire Caribbean, Atlantis Paradise Island boasts a wide range of restaurants led by more globally recognized Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-winning chefs than any other destination in the region. Chef Shaya joins the resort's growing portfolio of internationally acclaimed chefs, including Michael White (Paranza), Nobu Matsuhisa (Nobu), and JosI AndrIs (Fish) – further establishing Atlantis Paradise Island as the ultimate culinary destination.

Menu highlights at Silan include Hummus with local lobster and herbed-curry butter; Marinated Conch Salad with chilled yogurt, cucumber, pine nuts, dill, and pink peppercorns; Safta's Meatballs with spiced lamb kofta in stewed tomato with tahini; Whole Roasted Cauliflower with feta cheese fondue and argan oil; Slow Cooked Lamb Shank with pomegranate glaze and labneh; Local Grouper with slow cooked garlic, tomatoes, squash, and ginger; desserts such as Malabi infused with strawberries and rose; and Nutella Babka with warm tahini caramel and vanilla ice cream, among others.

Born in Israel, raised in Philadelphia, and a proud New Orleanian, Chef Shaya reflects his heritage and culinary perspective in each of Pomegranate Hospitality's restaurants, including the acclaimed Saba, Miss River, and Chandelier Bar in New Orleans, and Safta in Denver, recognized as a recommended restaurant in the 2023 Colorado Michelin Guide. Driven by his love for food and the way restaurants anchor their communities, Chef Shaya is a multiple James Beard Foundation award winner, earning top honors in the categories of "Best Chef: South" and "Best New Restaurant." Furthermore, Southern Living named him one of the "50 People Who Are Changing the South," The Forward as one of the "50 Most Influential Jews in America," and Eater New Orleans as "Chef of the Year."

"We're excited to open Silan, a restaurant that intertwines the vibrant bounty of Bahamian ingredients with the deep flavors and recipes from my Israeli heritage," says Chef-Partner Shaya. "New Orleans is often called the northernmost Caribbean port, and we're elated to open our newest restaurant in the Bahamas at Atlantis Paradise Island."

"Chef Shaya offers a unique perspective drawn from his Israeli heritage and Philadelphia and New Orleans roots. We're so impressed by how he finds constant inspiration from his culture fused with the fresh produce of the Bahamas to bring a vibrant and energetic menu to the resort," says Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island. "His phenomenal talent and contemporary approach are welcome additions to the dining experiences available to our guests and community and solidify Atlantis Paradise Island as the culinary capital of the Caribbean."

Silan is part of the significant developments within the resort's dining collection, timed with Atlantis commemorating the 25th anniversary of its iconic Royal Towers. The restaurant, located at the heart of the resort, will undergo a complete renovation by Alexander Waterworth Interiors, the same design firm behind the award-winning Miss River in New Orleans, which Pomegranate Hospitality operates in partnership with Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans.

Silan is open for lunch, dinner, and late-night dining. For more information about Silan, please visit www.silanbahamas.com and on Instagram @silanbahamas.

