Now Open: The Ava Hotel Welcomes A New Era Of Hospitality In Paso Robles As The Town's First Lifestyle Branded Hotel

"The Ava Hotel is both a destination and a gathering place for Paso Robles," says Matt Kleefisch, General Manager. "Blending elevated dining, vibrant social spaces, and design that celebrates the region's character, The Ava Hotel spotlights Paso Robles as a premier destination for all guests."

As Paso Robles' first lifestyle branded hotel, The Ava introduces a new benchmark for hospitality, where thoughtful design, elevated accommodations, vibrant culinary experiences, and deep community connections come together to define a destination unlike any other on the Central Coast.

ACCOMMODATIONS WITH RESIDENTIAL COMFORT

The Ava Hotel offers 151 guest rooms and suites designed with the warmth and character of Paso Robles in mind. Standard rooms include single king, double queen, and double king layouts, while upgraded accommodations feature Juliet balconies with floor-to-ceiling doors or pool patio decks with direct access to the rooftop's saltwater pool. One-bedroom and double queen suites provide added space with 1.5 bathrooms and living areas with fireplaces, powder rooms and sofa sleepers, ideal for families or extended stays. Thoughtful details like Lather bath amenities create a stay that is both refined and rooted in wine country charm.

ELEVATED DESIGN, INSPIRED BY PASO ROBLES

The Ava Hotel's architectural concept was envisioned by Moore 2 Design, with Pegasus Architects creating the exterior façade and Arris Studio Architects providing the construction drawings. Designed by Studio Sinclair in collaboration with HBA, The Ava Hotel is a modern homage to Paso Robles' heritage and its evolution as a cultural and culinary destination. Spanning four stories, the building blends mid-century lines with warm, natural materials and expansive views of wine country. The façade evokes the simplicity of California modernism with earthy textures, layered stonework, and integrated storefronts that invite community engagement. Open-air courtyards, breezy passageways, and rooftop spaces blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces.

Guest rooms are crafted to feel like thoughtfully curated studio residences, merging the warmth and character of Paso Robles with comfort and ease. Details like warm oak, travertine, handwoven textiles, and aged brass create a grounded, tactile experience, while large windows invite the outdoors in. Layered materials—linen upholstery, artisan finishes, and warm woods—reflect the region's rustic beauty with refined comfort, while carved wood art installations add depth and a sense of craftsmanship to each space.

A WINE COUNTRY CULINARY DESTINATION

The Ava Hotel is home to three distinctive dining venues: the signature Mediterranean-inspired restaurant EMRE, Pine Street Bistro, and the town's largest rooftop bar and poolside lounge, Esperanza on the Rooftop. Led by Central Coast hospitality veterans Consulting Chef Julien Asseo, Chef de Cuisine Casey McMinn, Beverage Director Lannon Rust, and Director of Hospitality Operations Brandon Trowbridge, The Ava Hotel's culinary concepts serve both travelers and locals with standout culinary experiences rooted in Paso's seasonal bounty, winemaking culture, and soulful energy.

EMRE, soon to debut as the signature restaurant at The Ava Hotel, is concepted by acclaimed local chef Julien Asseo—owner of Les Petites Canailles and S'Aranella and former executive chef at the two-MICHELIN-starred Restaurant Guy Savoy in Las Vegas—bringing a bold, fire-forward menu inspired by the Mediterranean coast to Paso Robles. Designed by Sormeh Rienne, the interiors evoke sun-drenched villages and the region's pastoral charm with hand-troweled plaster walls, dark-stained wood, aged brass, and flowing ocean-toned drapery. Serving dinner and weekend brunch, EMRE celebrates the shared, family-style dining traditions of regions such as North Africa, Greece, and coastal Spain with dishes like whole grilled fish, lamb racks, and signature Souvlakis—large-format skewers of proteins and seasonal vegetables—all kissed by wood flame. Rooted in the Central Coast's seasonal bounty and traditions of hospitality, EMRE invites guests to gather, connect, and savor a dining experience that feels both elevated and warmly communal.

Pine Street Bistro is The Ava Hotel's inviting all-day café, offering a bright, casual space rooted in the simple pleasures of California wine country living. Located at street level, the bistro features a full La Colombe espresso bar, handmade pastries, and a menu of fresh salads, sandwiches and breakfast staples. As evening arrives, the energy shifts with a curated selection of cocktails, craft beer, and Paso Robles wines, making it a relaxed spot to unwind after a day of tasting rooms and vineyard tours. With both dine-in and grab-and-go options, plus two cozy patios with a fireplace and firepits, Pine Street Bistro is a welcoming hub for locals and guests alike.

Perched on the second floor, Esperanza on The Rooftop offers a vibrant setting that effortlessly transitions from day to night, serving as both a lively restaurant and a dynamic venue for private events. Drawing inspiration from the Baja coast and Latin American cuisine, the menu highlights coastal crudos, ceviches, and elevated street food, all intended to be shared. Golden-hour favorites pair perfectly with agave-forward cocktails, chilled Albariño, or Paso Robles' renowned local wines. Adjacent to the restaurant, the Saltwater Pool offers a sun-soaked oasis for daytime lounging or chic after-hours functions, while the Courtyard Event Space provides an open-air setting ideal for weddings, milestone celebrations, and elegant al fresco dining. Together, these rooftop experiences capture the warmth, rhythm, and soul of coastal living high above the vines, creating an unforgettable destination for gatherings and signature events.

SIGNATURE EXPERIENCES & LOCAL CONNECTIONS

As a gateway to the Paso Robles experience, The Ava Hotel offers a variety of on-property and in-town activities designed to showcase the region's vibrant wine culture and community spirit. Seasonal programming will include happy hour and live music at Pine Street Bistro, "Meet the Maker" wine tastings, and local chef competitions. Through exclusive local partnerships, guests will also gain access to private vineyard tours and behind-the-scenes tastings at some of Paso Robles' most celebrated wineries including Hope Family Wines, Daou, Booker, My Favorite Neighbor and more. Beyond the glass, The Ava Hotel can curate itineraries to explore Paso's broader cultural scene, including a night under the glowing installations at Sensorio, live concerts at Vina Robles Amphitheatre, and local craft beer or spirits experiences with Firestone Walker. Ground-level retail storefronts further activate the neighborhood, encouraging guests to explore and engage with the heart of downtown Paso Robles.

MEMORABLE WINE COUNTRY EVENTS

The Ava Hotel offers 6,500 square feet of versatile indoor and outdoor event space, designed to transform any occasion into an unforgettable experience. At the heart of its offerings is the Rooftop Courtyard, an open-air venue that crowns the hotel with stunning views of Paso Robles. This elevated setting is perfect for romantic vineyard-inspired weddings, al fresco welcome dinners, milestone birthday celebrations, or elegant sunset cocktail receptions. Corporate events take on new life here as well, with the Rooftop Courtyard providing a scenic backdrop for product launches, networking events, and creative retreats that blend business with wine country inspiration.

Complementing the rooftop is the elegant Tablas Ballroom, featuring a spacious pre-function area ideal for mingling or gallery-style displays. Together, these venues provide a seamless mix of indoor and outdoor possibilities, ensuring year-round flexibility for events of all sizes.

The Ava Hotel's culinary team curates exquisite catering options for every occasion, from multi-course plated dinners to family-style feasts and interactive chef stations that showcase the vibrant flavors of the Central Coast. Paired with a thoughtful wine program and handcrafted cocktails, every private event becomes a signature Paso Robles experience that is as flavorful as it is unforgettable.

A GATEWAY CALIFORNIA WINE COUNTRY

Paso Robles—located midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles—has emerged as one of the country's most exciting and fastest growing wine regions, producing more than 60 grape varieties across 250+ wineries and earning acclaim for its Rhône blends, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Zinfandel. Beyond wine, the region offers acclaimed dining, a thriving craft beer and spirits scene, and world-class cultural attractions such as Hearst Castle, just a short drive away. The Ava Hotel is also just 30 minutes from San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport, served by five airlines with nonstop flights to eight major cities: Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, and Seattle.

The Ava Hotel is owned by a joint venture between Paso Robles Hotel Partners and Peachtree Group. Reservations are now available online here, with rates starting at $225 per night. For more information, please visit www.theavahotel.com.

About The Ava Hotel

Opened in August 2025, The Ava Hotel evokes charming Paso Robles hospitality with an authentic, community-driven spirit. Rooted in the region's rich viticultural heritage, The Ava Hotel will debut as a living homage to the region's terroir, owned and operated by passionate locals embedded in the wine and hospitality industries. The brand-new, four-story property features 151 thoughtfully designed rooms and suites, versatile event spaces, Paso Robles' largest rooftop destination, and a curated collection of retail spaces on the ground floor. Anchoring the corner of Pine and 10th Streets in the heart of downtown, The Ava Hotel will be home to three distinct dining experiences: a poolside rooftop bar featuring firepits and lounge seating, a relaxed bistro, and an elegant Mediterranean coastline-inspired restaurant, with a menu developed by beloved local Chef Julien Asseo. Designed for connection and inclusivity, The Ava Hotel invites both visitors and locals to experience the essence of Paso through curated events and artisanal collaborations that celebrate the region's creative spirit. By weaving together new and modern accommodations with authentic local character, The Ava Hotel offers genuine moments of connection, capturing the enduring spirit of California wine country. For more information, please visit www.theavahotel.com and @theavahotel on Instagram.

About Peachtree Group

Peachtree Group is a vertically integrated investment management firm specializing in identifying and capitalizing on opportunities in dislocated markets, anchored by commercial real estate. Today, the company manages billions in capital across acquisitions, development and lending, augmented by services designed to protect, support and grow its investments. For more information, visit www.peachtreegroup.com.

About Azul Hospitality Group

For over a decade, Azul Hospitality Group has provided a fully integrated operating platform delivering extensive support and resources for all facets of hotel operations. Comprised of industry professionals with broad experience and expertise in all aspects of hotel management, AZUL focuses on maximizing property revenues, rigorous cost controls and best-in-class service standards to ensure the strongest possible bottom line. Based in San Diego, the company operates 24 distinctive brands and 28 unique restaurant concepts in 32 dynamic markets across the US. For more information, visit azulhospitalitygroup.com.

